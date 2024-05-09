3 things PBKS need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2024 clash in Dharamsala

A pivotal do-or-die encounter between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will thrill IPL fans at the picturesque Dharamsala on May 9.

With a minimum of seven wins needed to stand a chance for playoff qualification, the loser of this contest will be eliminated, considering both teams are on four wins and seven defeats after 11 outings.

Despite their below-par overall record, both sides have been in impressive form in their recent encounters. RCB have won three consecutive games while PBKS have emerged victorious in two out of their last three.

Yet, PBKS had their two-match winning streak broken in their last outing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Dharamsala.

While, PBKS still maintains an overall edge of 17-15 against RCB in the IPL, the Bengaluru-based franchise has won the last two meetings, including the one earlier in the season.

A closely contested game saw RCB thrill the home fans with a four-wicket win off the final over.

With a win being a non-negotiable to avoid an embarrassing 10th consecutive exit before the playoffs, PBKS will look to keep their slim hopes alive against the RCB resurgence.

On that note, let us look at 3 things PBKS must do to upstage RCB in the IPL 2024 clash in Dharamsala.

#1 Break Virat Kohli's recent love affair with PBKS through Kagiso Rabada

It is stating the obvious that dismissing Virat Kohli is paramount for a team's chances to win. However, the statement holds more truth than usual for PBKS.

While the 35-year-old averages only 33.50 against Punjab in IPL history, the numbers have shot up over the last three seasons. Kohli has averaged a sensational 65.70 at a strike rate of almost 142 in four games since 2022.

Further evidence of his dominance against PBKS is an average of 68 in RCB's two wins during that period. The champion batter was the Player of the Match in the first meeting between the two sides this season, scoring a 49-ball 77 in a tense run-chase.

Kohli is also the leading scorer of IPL 2024 with 542 runs at an average of almost 68 in 11 outings. All this makes dismissing him priority No.1 for the PBKS bowlers.

Ace pacer Kagiso Rabada might be their best option to dislodge the RCB stalwart, thanks to his excellent record against Kohli in the IPL. The South African pacer has dismissed Kohli times, with the champion batter averaging only 12 at a strike rate of 112.5 in their IPL duels.

Considering his death-bowling woes, using Rabada for an extensive spell at the top might be PBKS' best bet to remove Virat Kohli and inch ahead against RCB.

#2 PBKS travel as far as their top order takes them

PBKS' sub-par season thus far has been largely due to their brittle and inconsistent top order. While a T20 game is 40 overs long, the overall performances of the Punjab-based franchise have often mirrored their top order's showing.

Just the last few games is concrete evidence of that, with their wins coming in matches the top order sets the tone. In their latest outing against CSK, PBKS were immediately reduced to 9/2 in two overs and a 28-run defeat followed.

However, in their back-to-back wins before the CSK clash, PBKS were off to starts of 83/1 in nine overs and 93/0 in six overs.

The absence of regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan has hurt PBKS badly at the top, with the side trying numerous options in the opening position, resulting in a lack of stability.

That Shashank Singh, who batted predominantly in the lower middle order, boasts the best average of 63 among PBKS batters is more the problem than the solution. None of the other specialist batters average 35 this season, adding to PBKS' woes with the willow.

For them to have a chance of dethroning RCB, the top-order batters must come to the party and deliver the goods.

#3 PBKS spin twins must control the middle overs

As much as the three-pronged pace attack of Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel hog the limelight, the spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Harpreet Brar have been the difference makers for good and bad in PBKS' IPL 2024 season.

While Chahar has eight wickets in six outings, Brar has picked up six scalps in 11 matches this season. However, their averages and economies in PBKS' wins and losses make for a staggering reading.

Brar has conceded runs at an economy of just 6.54 in PBKS' wins and shoots up to almost 8.20 in their losses. Yet, Chahar's massive difference in numbers during victories and defeats makes him the key figure in their bowling attack.

The leggie has traveled at a dismal economy of 10.12 in PBKS defeats, while just 6.83 in their wins. It is crystal clear that PBKS' performances go as the two spinners bowl in tandem.

The duo bowling economical spells with control on an uncertain RCB middle-order could be where PBKS assert their domination and seize control of the contest.

