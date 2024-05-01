3 things PBKS need to do right to defeat CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2024 clash

Two teams at the opposite end of the spectrum will go at it when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Chepauk Stadium on May 1.

It will be the first of two meetings between the sides this season, with CSK holding a slender 15-13 overall edge in head-to-head meetings in the IPL. However, PBKS have won the last match against CSK in IPL 2023. It was a thrilling final-ball win while chasing 201, at the same venue last year.

Yet, both teams are at contrasting positions on the points table this season, with CSK at fourth with five wins in nine outings and PBKS at eighth with three wins in nine games. While a win could propel CSK as high as second on the standings, PBKS must emerge victorious to realistically stay in playoff contention.

As is almost always the case, CSK has been invincible at home, winning four out of five matches. Their lone loss at Chepauk Stadium came against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), thanks to a sensational 124* off 63 by Marcus Stoinis.

It highlights how the visitors have to play out of their skin to upset CSK in their home arena.

On that note, let us look at three things PBKS must do right to upstage CSK at Chepauk Stadium.

#1 The Fizz factor: Capitalize on the strange Mustafizur-CSK connection

CSK have weirdly gone as left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman's performances have gone thus far in IPL 2024.

The difference between the Bangladesh pacer's numbers in CSK wins to losses makes for stunning reading, one PBKS must factor into their plans for the upcoming clash.

Mustafizur has picked up 14 wickets in eight games this season at an average of 21.14 and an economy of 9.75. However, in the five CSK wins he has been part of, the bowling average is under 21 and the economy is just over 7.20.

Yet, in their three losses, Mustafizur has averaged a dismal 47 with the ball at an economy of over 12.20. Such a stark contrast highlights his impact on CSK winning and losing a game.

In CSK's lone home loss this season, Mustafizur finished with woeful figures of 1/51 in 3.3 overs. Thus, the PBKS batters should look to assert themselves against the 28-year-old and put CSK off-guard to shift the result in their direction.

#2 Solid Powerplay with the bat

One of the main reasons behind PBKS' struggles this season has been their batting in the powerplay.

While Shikhar Dhawan's injury hasn't helped matters, the side has struggled to settle in on a set opening combination. PBKS ranks sixth in terms of scoring rate in the first six overs at only 8.68 per over.

Their batting average in that period is the second worst at 31.26 behind only Mumbai Indians (MI), who are a place below them in ninth on the points table. It indicates PBKS lacking a solid opening partnership, while also scoring at a below-par pace.

A look at the cornerstone of their three wins this season emboldens this factor further. PBKS were off to a sparkling start of 34/0 in three overs in their season opener against the Delhi Capitals (DC) en route to a four-wicket win.

Starts of 48/1 in five overs and 93-1 in six overs helped them in their other two victories against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. Especially satisfying for them will be the latter when their opening pair of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh took the KKR attack to the cleaners in their latest encounter at Eden Gardens.

If they could breach KKR's fortress with some breathtaking strokeplay a few days back, why not replicate that against CSK in their den? That will be the hopes of all PBKS fans as they look to clinch a second consecutive win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

#3 Plan their bowling rotations around Shivam Dube

The 'Shivam Dube' factor has been among the most talked about in the matches involving CSK in IPL 2024.

With the ability to especially tonk spinners out of the ground at will, the southpaw has forced opposition captains to often move away from their usual bowling plans. Dube has also made a massive impact on the outcome of CSK matches, averaging a remarkable 109 at a strike rate of 171.70 in their five victories but only 33 in the four losses.

PBKS are likely to field two spinners, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar, with both predominantly spinning the ball into Dube's hitting arc. Hence, it may be better for PBKS to use spin in the powerplay against a more sedate CSK top three of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, and Daryll Mitchell.

That will help them have a multitude of pace options against Dube to either dismiss or at least keep him quiet. How PBKS tackle the tall CSK left-hander will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the contest.

