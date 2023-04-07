3 things RR need to correct after their loss to PBKS in IPL 2023.

After winning their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals (RR) stumbled to a five-run loss against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). The winners of the inaugural edition of the IPL have now won one of their opening two games and are currently fourth in the points table.

It's only early days in the tournament, so they don't have to press the panic button just yet. Having played for the first time in Guwahati, RR will once again take center stage as they face the Delhi Capitals on Saturday (April 8).

Since it will be a day game, there might be a few plans they might look to tweak with dew presumably not having much of an impact. However, there are still some areas the Rajasthan Royals need to correct after their loss to PBKS. Here, we take a look at what those areas could be:

#1 Over-reliance on the top order

Rajasthan Royals have been over-reliant on their top-order batters for some time now. With high-quality batters in Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, some of the reliance is understandable. However, the middle order hasn't been able to pick up the same kind of momentum the openers provide.

Sanju Samson is the only other batter in that lineup who can maintain that momentum from the get-go. The top three for the team all scored half-centuries in the first game and will need the middle order to finish games for them.

#2 RR need to sort out their batting order

A few eyebrows were raised when RR signed Devdutt Padikkal for a whopping ₹7.75 crore. Not because he was an eye-catching signing, but because the team had already retained their two current openers, Buttler and Jaiswal.

So, it was only obvious that one of the batters might have to drop down the order or miss out. The Rajasthan Royals team management have backed Padikkal in the middle order but the southpaw batter hasn't quite delivered so far.

In the match against PBKS, Padikkal's painstaking knock (21 off 26) perhaps cost his team two points. With Dhruv Jurel showing what he's all about, the team might look to make a few changes, possibly even promoting Shimron Hetmyer higher up the order, while Riyan Parag and Jason Holder also remain in the ranks.

#3 Find a sixth bowler

Rajasthan Royals have usually backed their strategy (for better or worse) to stick with five bowlers throughout the season. With the rule of impact substitutes coming in, they do have the option of using that rule like the other sides do as well. However, the balance in the side still doesn't seem to be quite right. Riyan Parag has done so in the past but isn't given the responsibility as often.

The lack of a sixth bowler not only results in the captain not having more options but could also cost them the game. Against Punjab, Yuzvendra Chahal and KM Asif conceded 50 runs or more. In situations like these, an over or two from the sixth bowler could often prove to be the difference between the two sides.

