3 things RCB need to do right to beat RR in IPL 2024 Eliminator

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 Eliminator at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, May 22. The RR vs RCB contest will be a knockout clash, as the winner will progress ahead in the playoffs, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru were disastrous in the first half of IPL 2024, losing seven of their first eight matches to find themselves at the bottom of the points table.

However, just when it seemed like it was all over for RCB, they put together an incredible six-match winning streak to claim their place in the playoffs.

Faf du Plessis and Co. will go into Wednesday's match high on confidence. Rajasthan Royals had beaten them by six wickets in the league stage, but that wouldn't count for much in the Eliminator. Ahead of the face-off in Ahmedabad, we analyze three things RCB need to do right to beat RR:

#1 RCB need to stick to their fearless brand of cricket with the bat

Virat Kohli is the leading run-getter in IPL 2024. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

As cliched as it may sound, RCB need to stick to the fearless style of play that has brought them success in the last six matches.

That, of course, goes without saying. But teams have the tendency to play slightly differently in a knockout clash, which is something Royal Challengers Bengaluru must avoid at all costs.

Expand Tweet

In other words, Du Plessis and Virat Kohli must look to maximize the powerplay. Rajat Patidar also needs to continue taking on the bowlers and score at the rapid rate he has been going at in the last few matches. Cameron Green and Dinesh Karthik have been great in the finisher's role and will be expected to come up with the goods again.

In the past, Royal Challengers Bengaluru have crumbled in knockout clashes because they tried a bit too hard to push for victory. It's thus important that they don't deviate from their winning mantra in the Eliminator against Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

#2 RCB must go all out to exploit RR's weaknesses

Rajasthan Royals have been poor with the bat recently. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

In the points table, Rajasthan Royals finished ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. However, going by recent form, RCB have the upper hand. They have won six matches in a row, while RR go into the knockout clash having lost four consecutive games. Opposition teams have exploited Rajasthan's weaknesses in recent matches, and Bengaluru must look to do the same.

Rajasthan's batting let them down big time in the last few matches of the league stage. They faltered from a position of strength and succumbed to a one-run defeat chasing 202 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Things have only gotten worse for them since then. In their last two matches, they registered scores of 141-5 and 144-9 batting first against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings respectively.

They might not admit it, but RR will be under additional pressure heading into the Eliminator. RCB must ensure that they exploit Rajasthan's weaknesses to the hilt. Remember, Rajasthan Royals will be missing the services of Jos Buttler, who has returned to England for national duty.

The rest of the batters, barring skipper Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag, have not inspired much confidence.

#3 RCB’s bowlers need to carry on from where they left off against CSK

Yash Dayal has been excellent with the ball. (Image Credit: BCCI/ iplt20.com)

There was a point during RCB's losing streak when it was almost unanimously accepted by fans and critics that Bengaluru had the worst bowling attack in IPL 2024. However, to their credit, the team proved their detractors wrong.

Expand Tweet

Mohammed Siraj has lifted himself after being dropped. Yash Dayal has been a revelation, while Swapnil Singh has proved to be the dark horse in the bowling line-up.

Karn Sharma, Lockie Ferguson and Green have all done a decent job, while Glenn Maxwell has rarely disappointed with the ball, but the same cannot be said about his batting, though.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to carry their bowling momentum into the knockout clash against Rajasthan Royals as well. If they can come up with another clinical effort in the field, Du Plessis and Co. will exert a lot of pressure on Rajasthan. And we have seen how susceptible RR can be when they are put under the pump.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback