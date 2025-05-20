 3 things RR need to do right to beat CSK in IPL 2025 match in Delhi ft. Maheesh Theeskshana 

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) may come across as a dead rubber clash initially, with both sides placed at the bottom of the points table. They have had campaigns to forget, and hope to finish on a high, starting with this particular fixture at a natural venue, the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

CSK and RR have been hit with availability issues as the likes of Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rachin Ravindra, Jofra Archer, and Nandre Burger all opted not to rejoin the team after the suspension was lifted.

Aside from avoiding the wooden spoon and playing for pride, both teams do have an eye for the future. CSK already have a blueprint of sorts with their replacement signings, Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel, and Dewald Brevis, infusing well into the batting unit so far.

For RR, each game is a chance to finalise their new top three of Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Sanju Samson. Other youngsters like Kwena Maphaka could also use more game time under their belts in these circumstances.

On that note, let us take a look at three things RR need to do right to beat CSK in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi.

#1 One of the top three has to bat deep

The blame behind RR's string of close defeats has been pinned down on the bowlers and the middle-order batters. The likes of Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have had the luxury of batting after a relatively solid platform has been set, but they have failed to close out the games.

Lack of impact by the lower middle-order players like Shubham Dubey and Wanindu Hasaranga has also made an impact, which goes on to show how thin the RR batting lineup actually is.

With Nitish Rana ruled out for the season and Riyan Parag's inconsistency, RR do not have a stacked middle-order that can take the baton from the top-order effortlessly. In such cases, it becomes crucial for someone at the top to hold one end.

They have arguably done their part quite well in nearly all of the matches so far, and asking more from them seems a tad unfair, but the way the order is functioning below them, they might not have a choice. Having a settled Jaiswal or Samson deep into the innings is a game-changer, and it will ease considerable pressure on the likes of Jurel and Hetmyer, who are struggling at the moment.

#2 Theekshana needs to come back into the playing XI

A crippled pace attack after Jofra Archer's departure, and an out-of-form Fazal Farooqi, leaves RR with spin as the only potent weapon in their arsenal against CSK.

Archer was influential across both ends of the innings, but his campaign came to an end after an injury. Farooqi, on the other hand, is wicketless in his five IPL 2025 appearances so far. He has conceded runs with an economy rate of 12.35, and has lacked his usual ability to move the new ball, and get the slower deliveries to stick into the surface.

With Kwena Maphaka as an alternative, and a vacant overseas slot in the playing XI, Maheesh Theekshana can be included into the mix. The spinner's ability to bowl with the new ball might come in handy against the new-look young CSK top order, who have been simply exceptional against pace so far.

The Sri Lankan is largely a defensive option, but could make an impact on a relatively flat surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium with small boundaries on offer.

RR have been using Riyan Parag as the second spinner for a while now, and could use reinforcements in that regard since their pace unit is not firing and the fact that part-time spin might not work against the likes of Dewald Brevis and Shivam Dube. The need for specialist spinners is a must in the form of both Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.

#3 Sanju Samson has to oversee RR's charge against CSK spinners in the middle overs

Being RR's best player of spin by a fair shot, Sanju Samson has scored at a strike rate over 140 against the tweakers over the last three seasons. Although that number has dipped a bit in his start-stop 2025 season, he is still RR's plan A against spin.

Samson will have his hands full while being up against the trio of Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad. The Afghanistan left-arm spinner has dismissed him twice in the last couple of years, including the reverse fixture in Guwahati. In their limited match-up, the wicket-keeper has scored at a strike rate of 161.53.

As far as his record against Ashwin and Jadeja is concerned, they have managed to dismiss him four times in total. In reply, Samson has scored 141 runs in 112 balls collectively at a strike rate of 125.89.

