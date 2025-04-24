 3 things RR need to do right to beat RCB in IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru ft. Maheesh Theekshana 

Fixtures between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are often coined as the 'Royal' derby, but in the upcoming case, it is a battle between two humiliating streaks. RCB are looking to salvage a win at home after three straight losses, while RR are looking to muster a win in any way, shape, or form, after four consecutive defeats, just to remain alive in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

RR comes into the Chinnaswamy as a wounded unit, since Sanju Samson's absence extends to yet another game due to injury. While they have a local insider in the form of head coach Rahul Dravid, they will need a lot more than that to put away a promising RCB outfit, whose home form is perhaps the only missing piece in the puzzle.

On that note, let us take a look at three things RR need to do right to beat RCB in the IPL 2025 clash in Bengaluru.

#1 Maheesh Theekshana should take the new ball from one end

Unless RR opt for a radical switch and opt to field another pacer in Kwena Maphaka to add some variation to the bowling unit, Theekshana should share the new ball with Jofra Archer. This reasoning comes with two major factors.

Firstly, Virat Kohli and Phil Salt love pace on the ball to capitalise on the powerplay. Spin with the new ball has been a hit or miss against the pair, particularly due to the type of spinner used. While the likes of R Ashwin and Varun Chakaravarthy faltered in the task, DC spinners Axar Patel and Vipraj Nigam showed that it can be a realistic option, if executed well.

Given that Theekshana is familiar with bowling in the powerplay, more so than the aforementioned spinners, it can be a gamble worth taking for RR. A potential downside in Theekshana's form in IPL 2025, but even if he contains the right-handed pair for one over with the new ball in the powerplay, it would mean a lot for RR.

Ideally, pace up front from both ends in Chinnaswamy is a good bet because of the early help from the conditions, but RR does not boast an intimidating pace bowling setup outside of Jofra Archer, who could hold up the other end. Sandeep Sharma is a good match-up against Virat Kohli, but has not been in good form of late, while Tushar Deshpande is also not a lucrative option either.

#2 RR's left-handed heavy batting line-up can subdue the RCB spinners

RCB spinners have made an impact in the ongoing 2025 season in a rather unconventional manner. Instead of turn, flight, or varying pace, the pair of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma have found solace in speed. The pair have had their struggles on home patch, but have defied match-ups on some occasions as well.

Krunal Pandya orchestrated KKR's downfall in the season opener by dismissing the left-handed pair of Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh. The left-arm spinner also delivered the opening breakthrough in the win over PBKS by getting the wicket of the left-handed Priyansh Arya.

RR have four left-handed batters in their batting unit in Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, and Shimron Hetmyer. They even have the option of including another left-handed option in the form of Shubham Dubey into the mix, if needed. Nitish Rana, in particular, has revelled against spin this season, scoring with a strike rate of 186.66.

RCB may have to bring Liam Livingstone back into the setup if they need a spinner that can take the ball away from the left-handed batters, but his batting form is a huge concern.

#3 Not be tempted by the short boundaries and reputation

The Chinnaswamy Stadium has been a hard venue to predict of late, with almost a new surprise being sprung up with each passing match. Low-scoring matches have been the norm, with the batters falling like nine pins while trying to play across the line. The erratic bounce and the two-paced nature of the pitch have made such shots a nightmare.

Batters are tempted to hit square of the wicket, with the short boundaries being such an incentive. But, execution of the same has been a hard task, especially against bowlers like Josh Hazlewood.

RCB's home venue has had a reputation of being a constant host to run fests, but that is not the case, and RR will have to head into the contest being aware of the fact, especially if they have to bat first. Going unnecessarily hard with an out-of-form middle order when it is not needed will prove to be detrimental for RR.

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More