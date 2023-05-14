3 things RR needs to do to defeat RCB in their IPL 2023 clash

In the first game of today's double-header, the Rajasthan Royals will host the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This is an important game for both teams as even a single mistake by teams can prove to be detrimental to their qualification for the playoffs.

RCB are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive losses and will be desperate to turn things around and keep themselves in contention for a final four berth.

RR, on the other hand, returned to winning ways against Kolkata Knight Riders after losing a few games on the trot. They owed that win to their young star, Yashasvi Jaiswal who smashed the fastest half-century in IPL history.

It was an important win for RR given the stakes, but they will be focused on the game against RCB. They will need to get a few things right if they are to challenge the Faf du Plessis-led side and here.

#1 Bowl better in the powerplay

In Trent Boult, Sanju Samson has someone who simply enjoys bowling in the powerplay. The New Zealander has a terrific record in the powerplay and his success in that phase was one of the main reasons behind Rajasthan's phenomenal start to IPL 2023.

His pace and swing have troubled batters and along with picking up wickets, he boasts of a brilliant economy rate as well. However, Trent Boult is likely to pave the way for Adam Zampa due to a niggle and a slow surface at Jaipur.

Without Boult, RR's powerplay bowling has been awful as they have failed to pick up wickets and also leaked runs. They will need to buck up as they will be against the likes of Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis.

#2 Stop the Faf-Maxwell juggernaut

It is no secret that RCB have been overly reliant on their three stars, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. Their middle-order hasn't had a great run and has been the primary reason behind the team's inconsistency in IPL 2023.

RCB have had seven hundred-run partnerships in this year's IPL, with five of those being between skipper Faf and Maxwell. RR will have to find a way to stop the Faf-Maxwell juggernaut as the duo have been in scintillating form.

Once they get through the duo, they will have a chance to put pressure on the middle-order, who hasn't fired much this season.

#3 Sort out their middle-order woes

In recent games, Rajasthan Royals' middle order batting has been extremely poor. Shimron Hetmyer, one of their trump cards is going through a rough patch, while Joe Root hasn't had an opportunity to bat so far.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a great run this year while Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson have also chipped in at times which has shielded the middle-order from criticism but they clearly need to step up for the team.

