3 things SRH need to do right to beat GT in IPL 2024 clash in Hyderabad 

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 66th match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16. The hosts are currently fourth on the points table with 14 points, and a win today will book their place in the playoffs.

SRH defeated the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 10 wickets with 62 balls left while chasing a target of 166 runs in their last game. Abhishek Sharma remained unbeaten on 75 and Travis Head on 89 as SRH created history by chasing the target of over 150 runs with the most balls remaining in IPL cricket.

On the other hand, GT’s last game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) was washed out due to rain, resulting in their elimination. However, before that game, the Titans defeated CSK by 35 runs when captain Shubman Gill (104) and Sai Sudharsan (103) led the way for them.

Now, GT will be looking to end their campaign on a high note. Meanwhile, SRH will be eager to win this all-important match and qualify for the playoffs with one game remaining.

On that note, in this article, we will look at three things that Hyderabad need to do right on their home turf to beat the Titans.

#1 SRH will need to take some quick wickets with the new ball

Both GT openers are coming into this match after scoring hundreds in the previous one, so the big task ahead of the SRH bowlers is to take some quick wickets upfront. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come in handy in the last few games, and he has a good record against Shubman Gill, having dismissed him three times. He will be looking to get rid of the opposing team’s captain again.

Shubman Gill has also struggled against leg-spin this season, having been dismissed four times. Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, who debuted in the last match, can be a good match-up for Gill. SRH can also bring in Mayank Markande if they want bowlers with more experience.

The first few overs with the new ball are going to be very important. If SRH get a few wickets with the new ball, GT could go into a shell as their middle order hasn’t performed as per expectations throughout the tournament.

#2 SRH shouldn't expose their middle order for as long as possible

The greatest strength for SRH this season has been their opening pair of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma. Given the way both of these batters performed in the previous match and throughout the season, SRH fans will hope they play as many overs as they can.

Apart from some good knocks by Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klassen, SRH have tended to struggle when they don’t have a good opening partnership. Hyderabad fans will be hoping that their openers will have a good outing on their home ground when they face GT.

#3 T. Natarajan needs to be back to his best

Indian pacer T. Natarajan is the leading wicket-taker for SRH this season, having picked up 15 wickets in 10 matches. He has been handling the death-overs department for SRH, but his form has seen a dip in the last couple of games.

The SRH bowler conceded 31 runs in 3.2 overs and finished wicketless in the match against the Mumbai Indians, which SRH lost by seven wickets. Meanwhile, in the previous match, where LSG only managed to score 165, the left-arm pacer went for 50 runs in his four overs.

Natarajan has been an integral part of the Hyderabad-based franchise. Their fans will be hoping he returns to form in this all-important game and takes some crucial wickets for his team.