3 times Andre Russell stepped up for KKR against RCB in IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial IPL match at the Eden Gardens. While RCB dominated Mumbai Indians in their first game, Kolkata Knight Riders will look to fare better in their second game.

KKR have been grappling with a host of injuries and unavailabilities and would want their senior players to step up. Andre Russell showed glimpses of his power and impact in KKR’s first game and will hold the key in this match against RCB.

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders



𝗘𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘀

Andre is Home - that's the tweet!𝗘𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘀 Andre is Home - that's the tweet! 😍📍 𝗘𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗻𝘀https://t.co/ceu7h33U7T

Russell has a great record against RCB and has accumulated 395 runs at 43.88 in 13 IPL games against them. His efforts include a fifty and his strike rate reads 207.89.

We take a look at Andre Russell’s best efforts against RCB in IPL:

#3 65 (25), 2019

Andre Russell slammed RCB

KKR werr chasing a stiff target of 214 runs and Andre Russell had his task cut out. He, along with Nitish Rana, orchestrated a formidable partnership, amassing a total of 118 runs off a mere 48 deliveries. This impressive feat brought KKR within striking distance of victory, with only two hits required in the final over.

KKR needed 113 runs off the last six overs to secure a win. However, KKR's Andre Russell's stunning performance, which included nine sixes in just 25 balls, almost took the game away from RCB. Moeen Ali’s final over turned the tide, but this was a match where Andre Russell showed his worth and game-changing abilities.

#2 3 for 9, 2021

The Jamaican made an impact with the ball

In an impressive display of his bowling prowess, Andre Russell combined with Varan Chakravarthy to blow away the batting lineup of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. KKR thumped RCB by 10 wickets in a comprehensive display.

Russell's outstanding figures of 3-9 in his 18-ball spell included the prized wicket of the dangerous AB de Villiers for a first-ball duck, contributing to RCB's dismal total of 92 all out in 19 overs in Abu Dhabi. Chakravarthy chipped in with figures of 3-13 in his four-over spell, which included the crucial wicket of Virat Kohli.

Only Devdutt Padikkal dug in and he top-scored with 22. For KKR, Lockie Ferguson also made a significant impact with figures of 2-24.

#1 48* (13), 2019

Russell took down RCB with a stunning assault

The Kolkata Knight Riders were in for a tough challenge as they faced a daunting total of 206 runs to chase. However, this was when Andre Russell stepped up again and showed his immense hitting potential. With 66 runs required off just 24 deliveries at one point, the Knight Riders faced an uphill battle.

Russell displayed his sheer power and skill with the bat, taking just 13 balls to amass an unbeaten score of 48 runs. When he marched out to bat, the Knight Riders still needed 53 runs off the final three overs. He got going from the word go and turned the match on its head.

Kolkata Knight Riders were able to chase down the challenging target even with five balls to spare, thanks to Russell's incredible performance. His scintillating innings was one of the best knocks played in the IPL.

Poll : 0 votes