3 times Mohammed Siraj ran through the opposition top order prior to South Africa in 2024

The second Test between India and South Africa is underway in Cape Town, and one man has dominated every headline so far. Mohammed Siraj ran through the South African batting lineup with scary ease to give the visitors the early ascendancy in the contest.

Siraj set the ball rolling by dismissing Aiden Markram before going on to send the plucky Dean Elgar back to the hut. He picked up four more scalps in a nine-over opening burst to play a pivotal role in the Proteas being rolled over for just 55.

This isn't the first time Siraj has been in red-hot form with the new ball. The fast bowler is known to be absolutely deadly when in rhythm, and we've seen plenty of examples of the same over the last few years.

Here, we revisit three times Mohammed Siraj ran through the opposition top order.

#3 Mohammed Siraj helps RCB thump KKR in IPL 2020

Mohammed Siraj was in his element in Abu Dhabi [PC: BCCI]

In Match 39 of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL), Mohammed Siraj ripped apart the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) top order while playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Siraj prised out opener Rahul Tripathi to start the procession at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and castled Nitish Rana off the very next ball. Navdeep Saini chipped in with a wicket at the other end, but Siraj continued to be the star of the show as he sent back Tom Banton to reduce KKR to 14/4.

The Knight Riders never recovered and managed just 84 in their 20 overs. RCB chased down the total with eight wickets and 39 balls to spare, and Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match for his outstanding spell of 4-2-8-3.

#2 Mohammed Siraj makes his mark in the 2023 World Cup vs Sri Lanka

Mohammed Siraj bowls: India v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Up until India's clash against Sri Lanka in the group stage of the 2023 World Cup, Mohammed Siraj had had a disappointing tournament. His rhythm didn't quite seem to be there, and the Men in Blue were left to rally around Jasprit Bumrah's exploits with the new ball.

However, a quality bowler like Siraj wasn't going to be out of the action for long. He turned in a sensational display against the Lankan top order at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The pacer picked up three wickets in a seven-over opening burst that set the tone for India's seventh successive win in the tournament.

Unfortunately, despite his stellar display, Siraj didn't claim the Player of the Match award. That distinction went to Mohammed Shami, who razed the Sri Lankan middle order to pick up a five-fer.

#1 Mohammed Siraj fires India to the 2023 Asia Cup title

Mohammed Siraj celebrates: India v Sri Lanka - Asia Cup Final

The 2023 World Cup clash wasn't the first time Mohammed Siraj feasted against the Sri Lankan top order. In the 2023 Asia Cup final in Colombo, which took place just ahead of the marquee ICC event, the 29-year-old led an incredible rout.

Siraj picked up six wickets for just 21 runs to register his best figures in ODI cricket. He also became the first bowler to pick up four wickets in a single over in the format, with his six-fer resulting in the Lankans being bowled out for just 50.

Needless to say, India chased down the target with all 10 wickets intact, and this time, Siraj was the Player of the Match.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should India have given the new ball to Mohammed Siraj in the 2023 World Cup final? Yes No 2 votes