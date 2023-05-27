Mohit Sharma's remarkable comeback has been one of the standout narratives in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). After last playing the IPL back in 2020, the skillful right-arm fast bowler has emerged as a dominant force during the crucial death overs this season.

His exceptional performances have played a pivotal role in propelling the Gujarat Titans to the final. Notably, Mohit Sharma's outstanding display in Qualifier 2 against Mumbai Indians resulted in him taking a five-wicket haul.

In this match against the Mumbai Indians, Mohit Sharma ended with figures worth 5 for 10 in just 2.2 overs. In the process, he became the first Gujarat Titans bowler with a fifer.

Here we take a look at 3 times Mohit Sharma changed the game for GT in IPL 2023:

#3 2 for 18 vs Punjab Kings

Mohit made a roaring comeback to IPL

Mohit Sharma now has 24 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2023 at an economy of 7.89. He made a resounding comeback in Match 18 against Punjab Kings, showcasing his prowess as a pacer. In a remarkable display of skill and accuracy, he recorded figures of 2/18 in four overs.

His stellar performance on his return not only helped his team but also earned him the well-deserved Player-of-the-Match award, recognizing his exceptional contributions to the game as this spell changed the course of the match in favor of Gujarat Titans.

#2 4 for 28 vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Mohit was superb in the death overs

Gujarat Titans sealed the playoffs spot with a thumping win over the SunRisers Hyderabad. Shubman Gill laid the foundation with his maiden IPL century. He powered GT to 188 for 9 in their 20 overs.

In response, SRH stuttered and although there was resistance from the middle order in the form of Heinrich Klaasen, Sharma stepped up and ripped the heart out of the middle order.

With his plethora of variations, Mohit bagged a four-wicket haul and hastened SRH's demise. Mohammed Shami (4/21) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) picked up four wickets apiece as GT won the match by 34 runs.

#1 2 for 17 vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mohit bowled a match-winning final over

In a thrilling encounter between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Gujarat Titans, the former seemed poised for a comfortable victory as the 18th over of their chase concluded. With a mere 17 runs required off 12 deliveries in pursuit of a target of 136 runs, the Lucknow Super Giants had the upper hand. However, living up to their defending champions' title, the Gujarat Titans exhibited their mettle.

India's experienced bowlers, Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma, took charge in the crucial final two overs. Shami displayed his skill by conceding just five runs in the penultimate over, tightening the pressure on the opposition. The real heroics, though, came from Mohit Sharma in the ultimate over of the match.

With nerves of steel, he delivered an exceptional performance, as he conceded just three runs and picked up two wickets. GT won this match by seven runs and Mohit was adjudged player of the match.

