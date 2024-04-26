3 times Rajat Patidar showed no mercy for a spinner in the IPL ft. 2024 vs SRH

Rajat Patidar played a match-winning knock of 50 runs from 20 balls last night (April 25) against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Batting at number four for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Patidar blasted a quickfire half-ton to provide some much-needed momentum to his team's innings.

Eventually, Patidar's blitzkreig proved to be the difference between the two franchises in the south Indian derby of IPL 2024. RCB reached 206/7 in 20 overs, riding on Patidar's brilliance, and in reply, the Sunrisers Hyderabad finished with 171/8 in 20 overs.

Speaking of Patidar's performance from yesterday's game, he played some incredible strokes against spin bowlers specifically. In this listicle, we will have an in-depth look at Patidar's knock against SRH as well as the other two instances where he showed no mercy for a spinner.

#1 Rajat Patidar destroys Mayank Markande in Hyderabad, IPL 2024

As mentioned earlier, Patidar scored 50 off just 20 deliveries last night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. 25 out of those 50 runs came off five balls only, which were bowled by leg-spinner Mayank Markande in the 11th over of the RCB innings.

Markande started the over with Virat Kohli on strike. Kohli took a single on the first ball and gave the strike to Patidar. The leg-spinner tried for a googly on the first ball to Patidar but it ended up being a wide.

The next ball was in the slot, and Patidar cleared the long-off boundary, followed by a straighter maximum on the next delivery. Next, Patidar whacked a length delivery from outside off over the deep midwicket boundary, and the fourth six was the best one as he lofted a tossed-up delivery over the extra cover region.

#2 Rajat Patidar scores 26 runs off 5 balls against Ravi Bishnoi, IPL 2022

Patidar was unsold in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru later signed him as a replacement, and he received a place in the team's playing XI for the Eliminator match against Lucknow Super Giants.

The right-handed batter played an innings of a lifetime that night at Eden Gardens, aggregating 112 runs off just 54 deliveries. He showed his excellent skill against leg-spin in that game as well, scoring 26 off just five balls in the 16th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi.

Like the previous entry on this list, Patidar came on strike on the second ball and hit a six. The next ball seemed like a catch for Deepak Hooda, who dropped it, and the ball went for a four. To apply salt on the wounds, Patidar smacked 6, 4 and 6 off the next three deliveries against Bishnoi.

#3 Rajat Patidar dominates Suyash Sharma and Sunil Narine in Kolkata, IPL 2024

Eden Gardens seems to be the favorite venue of Patidar, the batter. Just a few days back, he scored a magnificent half-ton for RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders on the iconic ground.

Sunil Narine has an excellent record at Eden Gardens, and he rarely concedes boundaries. However, Rajat Patidar managed to whack two sixes off his bowling in the 11th over of RCB's innings.

Before that, Rajat Patidar showed no mercy to leg-spinner Suyash Sharma by smashing him for two sixes and two fours in the same over. Unfortunately for Patidar, his knock ended in a losing cause.

