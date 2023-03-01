3 times Umesh Yadav contributed with the bat for India in Tests

Umesh Yadav made his Test debut way back in 2011 but has only featured in 54 Test matches for India, picking up 165 wickets at a commendable average of 30.20.

Bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma, and Shardul Thakur have been preferred over him time and again, but the Vidarbha pacer has done well in whatever limited opportunities that he has come his way.

Apart from his bowling, Umesh Yadav has also made a few vital contributions with the bat, at times when the team desperately needed some runs.

On that note, let's take a look at three instances where Yadav impressed with the willow in hand.

#1 31 (10) vs South Africa (Ranchi, 2019)

In a Test match against South Africa in 2019, Umesh Yadav entertained the fans, making some quick runs before India declared their innings.

He smashed the first two deliveries he faced for maximums and then hit three more sixes in his brief stay. All five sixes came off the bowling of left-arm spinner George Linde. This remains Yadav's highest score in Test Cricket.

#2 30 (42) vs Australia (Brisbane, 2014)

In the Brisbane Test of the 2014 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Umesh Yadav made a vital contribution in India's second innings, scoring 30 crucial runs against an attack featuring the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Shane Watson, and Nathan Lyon.

He came into bat when the team were struggling at 143/8 and then shared a 60-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan to help India set the Australians a challenging target.

Australia eventually won the match, but not before losing six wickets and the runs Yadav did manage to put some pressure on the Aussies.

#3 25 (23) vs England (London, 2019)

Umesh Yadav made some quick runs against the hosts at The Oval.

During the fourth Test of the five-match series against England in 2019, India trailed the hosts by 99 runs after the first innings. India batted well in the second innings, with Yadav also adding 25 valuable and quick runs.

India had already made a lot of runs before Yadav's arrival at the crease but every run is crucial in overseas conditions as we have seen over the years.

England were poor in the second innings and India eventually won the game by 157 runs.

