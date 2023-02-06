3 times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited a holy place together

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most spiritual cricketers going around. He, along with his wife, Anushka Sharma, never misses an opportunity to visit spiritual places. The couple has embraced spirituality and has also spoken about how it has changed their perspective towards life.

Kohli was not the most spiritual person a few years back and has said on record that it was his wife who took him along the path, which has been a blessing for him.

Here, we look at three instances when Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited a holy place together.

#1 Rishikesh

The first and latest on this list is Rishikesh, a place that is considered holy and is a center for studying yoga and meditation. The couple visited Rishikesh just a few days back before Kohli joined team India's camp ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Kohli and Anuska paid a visit to Swami Dayanand Giri's Ashram following which, several pictures of the duo went viral. Pictures of Kohli posing with his fans also flooded the internet.

The visit came just a few days after they visited Vrindavan to kick off the year on a spiritual note.

#2 Vrindavan Temple

At the start of the year, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, along with their daughter, Vamika, visited Vrindavan. It is a holy town in Uttar Pradesh where Lord Krishna is said to have spent his childhood.

The couple went to Baba Neem Karoli's Ashramint Atalla and then proceeded to Maa Anandmayi Ashram.

Kohli and Anushka spent some time there doing meditation, following which they had prasad and also distributed blankets to those who resided in the ashram.

#3 Kakdi Ghat Ashram, Nainital

Post the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup debacle, Virat Kohli got a short break as he was rested for the T20I series against New Zealand. The modern day great, along with his wife, made full use of their time as they visited Kakdi Ghat Ashram in Nainital.

According to several reports, they spent some time meditating and also visited Baba Nib Karori. Baba's Ashram is located on the banks of the river Kosi, in Kadighat.

Pictures of Kohli and Anushka at Kakdi Ghat were heavily circulated and in fact, the former also obliged a few fans with selfies.

