3 times Virat Kohli failed in run chases vs KKR in the IPL

Virat Kohli is often referred to as the 'Chase Master' because of his impeccable scoring record in run chases. Regardless of the format, the former India captain is one of the best chasers in the history of the game and the stats testify to that.

Speaking of only the shortest format, Kohli has 18 not outs in successful chases in men's T20Is, which is joint-most alongside Shoaib Malik. He has scored 1,621 runs in 36 successful T20I chases with 16 half-centuries, including 11 unbeaten ones.

In successful run chases at T20 World Cups, he averages a staggering 518. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player has seven fifties in nine successful run chases in T20 World Cup matches and has been dismissed only once.

There is no doubt that he is the master when it comes to chasing totals. He has done so successfully in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a number of years as well. However, if there's one franchise he hasn't been able to do so against successfully, it is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here, we look at three instances where Virat Kohli failed in run chases against KKR in the IPL:

#1 IPL 2017, Eden Gardens

This is one of those games that every RCB fan would love to forget. Chasing a miserly total of 132 runs at the Eden Gardens in 2017, Bangalore were bowled out for 49, the lowest total in the history of the IPL.

The record still stands to this date and is one of those rare occasions when the former RCB captain didn't deliver in a run chase. He was dismissed for a golden duck in the first over before his team was bundled out in a manner that isn't fondly remembered.

#1 IPL 2012, Eden Gardens

In a relatively difficult run chase back in 2012, Bangalore had been set a target of 191 runs courtesy of a blistering 93 from KKR captain Gautam Gambhir in the first innings. In reply, the visitors fell well short of the target, giving the hosts a convincing 47-run victory.

Chris Gayle was the only one who played a lone hand in that contest for RCB, scoring 86 off 58 balls. In such a high-octane run chase, the West Indian didn't get enough support from the other end, with Tillakaratne Dilshan dismissed for one in the first over.

Kohli didn't manage to help out at number three either, scoring a 19-ball 18 before being dismissed. Not only was that a sluggish knock by his high standards, it didn't help his side as they stumbled to a disappointing loss.

#3 2022, Chinnaswamy Stadium

This run chase was particularly disappointing considering the fact that Chinnaswamy is generally regarded as a chasing venue. In pursuit of a target of 201 against KKR at their home ground, RCB didn't manage to get over the line in a tight contest.

Kohli got off the blocks quickly before being dismissed for 54 in 37 balls. Opening the batting in this contest, the stage was set for a vintage chase from the 'Chase Master'. But things quickly fell apart as the Kolkata spinners spun a web around the home side.

Once Kohli fell, with the team at 115 in the 13th over, the RCB innings came tumbling down. They eventually managed to muster 179 at the end of 20 overs and lost the game by 21 runs.

