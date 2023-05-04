3 times a washout affected a team's qualification chances in the IPL

The 45th match of the IPL 2023 between the Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants turned out to be a rain-marred encounter where the weather had the last say. The match ended with no result.

Both teams shared one point each, in a table which was already jammed with six teams having points with double digits.

Earlier, it was Ayush Badoni who lit up the match with one of his best knocks, 59* off 33 deliveries. It came on a tough Ekana surface where scores like 126 and 128 have been defended.

This result might prove to be detrimental in deciding the playoff teams, as we have witnessed in previous IPL seasons.

In this article, we will look back on those instances when IPL teams’ playoff chances got washed away due to the rain's intervention.

#3 Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

IPL 2019 was a season where the wooden spoon holders were eliminated with 11 points, while the team that qualified for 4th place had 12. This means a win here and there would have had a great impact on playoff qualification.

Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were locking horns in Chinnaswamy Stadium in search of two vital points in their kitty. But the constant rain reduced the match to a 5-over shootout.

RCB's star batsmen, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, opened the innings and teed off from the word go. They plundered 35 runs in just the first nine balls of the innings before leg spinner Shreyas Gopal sent both batsmen packing.

He also dismissed Marcus Stoinis to complete a memorable hat-trick. RCB huffed and puffed to 62/7 in their allotted 5 overs.

Chasing 63, Rajasthan also got a flying start as they raced away to 41 inside 3 overs before Chahal dismissed Sanju Samson.

Rajasthan's win seemed inevitable, but rain had the final say, and it ruined the chances of both teams qualifying for the IPL playoffs.

#2 Kolkata Knight Riders, 2015

It was nothing short of a heartbreak for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015 when their encounter with the Rajasthan Royals was abandoned without a single ball being bowled.

Kolkata performed exceptionally well that season, winning the same number of matches as the team that qualified for second place: seven!

However, this rain-marred encounter proved to be cruel to them. They missed out on a playoff berth after finishing with 15 points, with the team that qualified from the fourth place having 16 points.

#1 Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

RCB were on the receiving end of the vagaries of Mother Nature as, despite having the same number of points as CSK, they could not make it to the IPL 2012 playoffs. What stopped them was a slightly lower net run rate.

The encounter between these two sides at the Chinnaswamy Stadium got abandoned without even the toss taking place.

This no-result dealt a body blow to RCB's hopes despite them playing some outstanding cricket throughout the entire tournament.

Poll : 0 votes