3 uncapped Indian players to look out for at this IPL mini-auction

“Yatra Pratibha Avsara Prapnothi” – Where talent meets opportunity is the slogan inscribed on the IPL trophy.

Over the years, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has provided a platform for several players to showcase their skills. Many have gone on to become superstars in the shortest format of the game. With the 2023 IPL edition coming soon, and the mini-auction set to be held on December 23, the franchises will be looking to add uncapped young talent once again who can set the stage alight come next year.

This article will talk about three uncapped Indian players who can make some noise at the IPL mini-auction.

The Saurashtra man is a dependable batter who is in great form right now. He scored 317 runs in seven games at a terrific strike rate of 177.4 in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

He carried his good form into the Vijay Hazare trophy where he notched up 371 runs in seven games, including a double hundred against Manipur. He also ended up as the third-highest run-getter in the latest edition of the Saurashtra Premier League with 154 runs in four games at a brilliant strike rate of 143.93.

IPL teams like the Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans, and SunRisers Hyderabad all need aggressive middle-order batters and could be keen to add Vyas at the mini-auction.

The left-arm off-spinner represents Mumbai in domestic cricket. He has been a consistent performer for them in the Ranji Trophy and the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He ended the Ranji Trophy as the highest wicket-taker with 45 scalps in six games. He added 16 more wickets from 10 games at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He is also useful with the bat down the order and has registered over 1000 runs in first-class cricket.

IPL giants Mumbai Indians need fresh options in the spin department and could look at Mulani as a viable candidate for the role. Rajasthan Royals, who have good options in spin, may seek to add him as a cushion to sustain their depth in that department. Mulani being left-handed with the ball will also give them an added angle to attack opposition players. SunRisers Hyderabad need good spinners in the starting XI, making Mulani a good investment from their team's perspective.

Karnataka's right-arm pacer is a young man who has done well in this domestic season. He bagged 17 scalps in 13 games for the Gulbarga Mystics in the latest edition of the Maharaja Trophy T20 (formerly known as the Karnataka Premier League).

Kaverappa also did well for Karnataka in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy, bagging 18 wickets in eight matches with a brilliant economy rate of 6.36.

The relatively new IPL teams - Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans - might be keen to add him. LSG have released four fast bowlers from their ranks ahead of the mini-auction and will be eager to replace some of them. GT have also released two pacers, making Kaverappa a potentially smart addition for the defending champions.

Besides these three, there are other players as well who can do really well for the franchises if given the right setup and opportunity. Most franchises have a restricted purse in the mini-auction and will be targeting smart buys of uncapped players.

