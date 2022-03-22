3 uncapped players in SRH likely to make a mark

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who finished last in IPL 2021, will hope to produce a better show in the 15th edition of the cash-rich league, slated to commence on March 26.

The 2016 IPL winners retained captain Kane Williamson and young rookies Abdul Samad and Umran Malik heading into the IPL 2022 mega auction. The Tom Moody-coached side did a fantastic job, signing some bright talents who can win matches on any given day.

Along with the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Washington Sundar, the Hyderabad franchise has also acquired some bright young cricketers who are livewires on the field.

SRH squad for IPL 2022

Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi

On that note, let's take a look at 3 uncapped SRH players to look out for in IPL 22022.

#3 Abdul Samad

The young all-rounder from Jammu & Kashmir has already made his presence felt in the last couple of seasons.

Samad has proven that he can clear the ground with ease, is handy with leg-breaks, and is a gun fielder. With 23 IPL matches under his belt, Abdul Samad has the required experience to shoulder responsibilities in the middle order.

He was one of the cricketers retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction and the 20-year-old cricketer will look to repay the trust.

Samad has been in decent form off-late and will hope to fine tune himself before the season kicks off.

#2 Kartik Tyagi

Still early in his cricketing career, the tall and lanky fast bowler has already impressed with his brisk pace, good line and length.

He showed maturity beyond his age when he defended four runs against Punjab Kings in the last over to help Rajasthan Royals secure a crucial win last season. It was one of the finest displays of fast bowling that earned praise from all quarters.

Tyagi has grown in stature since then, having worked with the Indian cricket team as a net bowler on the last couple of overseas tours. The 21-year-old fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh will hope to implent the learnings when he turns up for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022.

The spotlight will be on Kartik Tyagi when SRH begin their IPL 2022 schedule against the Rajasthan Royals on March 29.

#1 Abhishek Sharma

SRH has pinned a lot of hope on the young cricketer and has reacquired him, shelling ₹6.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

With Muttiah Muralitharan confirming that they will be looking at Sharma as the opener alongside skipper Kane Williamson, a lot of eyes will be on the youngster from Punjab.

Although he has opened the innings previously, the IPL is a different ball game and will require immense grit and determination to achieve success.

Abhishek Sharma is all geared up for the challenge. The 21-year-old all-rounder, who has 791 runs in 43 T20 matches, has had a good hit in the SRH training session and will hope to live up to the expectations of the mangamenet.

Edited by Diptanil Roy