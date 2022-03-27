IPL 2022: Three uncapped Punjab Kings players who could play a key role this season

Punjab Kings have been a part of the IPL since its inaugural season. However, the Mohali-based side are one of the least successful teams in the tournament's history. The Kings are yet to win the IPL trophy and have managed to get past the group stages just twice.

They reached the Final of the competition in 2014 but failed to lift the trophy after losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Nevertheless, Punjab Kings have done a decent job at Auctions this time. They went to the auction table with the biggest purse and have assembled a good team that could end their trophy drought. Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingston, Jonny Bairstow, and Kagiso Rabada are some of the big names they signed at the auction.

Apart from that, they have also signed a number of decent uncapped players. On that note, let's look at three uncapped players who could play a key role for the Kings this season.

#1 Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan has been in terrific form recently

Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan is among the most promising young batters in India at the moment.

Khan was signed up by the Kings for ₹5.55 crore at the 2021 edition of the tournament. However, he failed to justify his huge price tag, scoring just 153 runs in 11 games in 2021. He was released by the franchise ahead of this season's auction.

Nevertheless, he has been in excellent form on the domestic cricket circuit recently. Shahrukh was one of Tamil Nadu's top performers as they clinched the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy in 2021-22.

He scored 101 runs in six games during the tournament at an average of 33.66 and a strike rate of 157.81. He played a terrific knock of 33* in 15 balls against Karnataka in the Final of the competition.

His performances impressed the Kings' scouts, who re-signed him for ₹9 crore ahead of this year's tournament. The 26-year-old will be used as a finisher by Punjab Kings and is someone to watch for during the competition.

Arshdeep Singh is among the most promising Indian bowlers at present

Arshdeep Singh is among the only two players retained by the Punjab Kings ahead of this year's auction.

Singh has emerged as a death-overs specialist for the Kings over the past few seasons. He has played 23 IPL games for the Punjab Kings so far, picking up 30 wickets. Arshdeep boasts an economy rate of 8.78 in the tournament, along with an average of 22.3.

The 23-year-old has also been in terrific form for Punjab on the domestic circuit. He recently took his first five-wicket haul in first-class cricket against Tripura earlier this month.

Arshdeep will lead the Kings' pace attack alongside Kagiso Rabada. The left-handed pacer could break into India's national team set-up if he manages to have a good season with the ball with Punjab Kings.

#3 Harpreet Brar

Harpreet will be an utility player for Punjab this year

Harpreet Brar rose to the limelight after his all-round performance against Royal Challengers Banglore last season. After scoring an unbeaten 25 off 17 balls, Brar dismissed Virat Kohli, Glen Maxwell, and AB de Villiers as Punjab Kings successfully defended their target.

The left-handed spinner has played 10 IPL games for Punjab Kings so far, picking up five wickets at an average of 38.4. Brar also boasts of an impressive economy rate of 7.12 in the cash-rich league. He is handy with the ball too, scoring 84 runs at a strike rate of 120.

The Kings released Brar ahead of this season's auction. However, they re-signed him for ₹3.80 crore after an intense bidding war with the Gujarat Lions.

