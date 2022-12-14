3 underrated GT players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

The Gujarat Titans (GT) have stuck with most of the core that helped them clinch the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) title in stellar fashion, having released only six players ahead of the auction.

18 players who were part of the franchise's championship-winning season will turn out for them in IPL 2023. The big guns, like Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill, will have crucial roles to play.

At the same time, a few names who weren't fully involved in the team's victorious 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three GT players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

Honorable Mention: Alzarri Joseph

#3 Yash Dayal

CSK Fans Army™ @CSKFansArmy



16* : Mukesh Choudhary

15 : Umran Malik

10 : Mohsin Khan

09 : Yash Dayal

08 : Kuldeep Sen



#WhistlePodu | #IPL2022 Most Wickets by an Uncapped bowler this IPL 2022 season :16* : Mukesh Choudhary15 : Umran Malik10 : Mohsin Khan09 : Yash Dayal08 : Kuldeep Sen Most Wickets by an Uncapped bowler this IPL 2022 season :16* : Mukesh Choudhary 🔥15 : Umran Malik10 : Mohsin Khan09 : Yash Dayal08 : Kuldeep Sen#WhistlePodu | #IPL2022

Yash Dayal had a decent season for GT in IPL 2022. Playing in his maiden IPL campaign, the left-armer scalped 11 wickets in nine matches at an economy rate of 9.25, with his returns not reflecting how well he bowled for the side.

As the most inexperienced GT bowler, Dayal was constantly under siege from the opposition batters. He held his own for the most part and has grown significantly since then, with promising domestic performances backing up his immense talent. The 25-year-old even earned a maiden call-up to the national team recently.

Dayal is all set to play an increased role for GT during IPL 2023. The Indian pace department is slightly thin, and he could be the man to partner Mohammad Shami with the new ball.

#2 Sai Sudharsan

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Good debut for Sai Sudharsan, impressive in last year TNPL with consistent scores and made 35 runs on IPL debut. Good debut for Sai Sudharsan, impressive in last year TNPL with consistent scores and made 35 runs on IPL debut.

Another GT player who featured in his debut IPL season, Sai Sudharsan impressed everyone with his composure and ability. Although he played only five games for the franchise, he amassed 145 runs at an average of 36.25 and a strike rate of 127.19.

Sai Sudharsan fell out of the Titans' playing XI as they opted to field an extra bowler towards the business end of the campaign. But he has been consistent in domestic cricket since and was among the top run-getters in this year's Tamil Nadu Premier League.

GT are short on top-order batters, and they're bound to back their youth. Sai Sudharsan could be in line to play a full IPL season with the defending champions.

#1 R Sai Kishore

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Congratulations Sai Kishore on your first ipl wicket. Many more to come. Congratulations Sai Kishore on your first ipl wicket. Many more to come.

Another player from Tamil Nadu who could be an important cog in the GT wheel during IPL 2023 is R Sai Kishore.

The left-arm spinner had a productive IPL campaign in 2022, getting picked in the playing XI as the pitches got slower. He returned six wickets in five matches at an economy rate of 7.56, outfoxing batters with his smarts and delivering in key moments.

Sai Kishore is a cricketer who has constantly got better, and GT will be confident of giving him an extended run in their side. He is also capable of contributing with the bat, and the power-hitting aspect of his game is on the rise. The 26-year-old, who is one of the best finger-spinners in the country, could prove just how highly he should be rated.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.

Poll : Should Sai Kishore play all IPL 2023 games for GT? Yes No 0 votes