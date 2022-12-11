3 underrated KKR players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have a long road ahead of them when it comes to success in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The auction, to be held on December 23, will present them with the first opportunity to fix the problems with their roster.

KKR released quite a few players, with only 14 names on their books as of now. They acquired Shardul Thakur and Lockie Ferguson through expensive trades, releasing some big names to free up funds for the auction.

A few names who weren't fully involved in the team's 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three KKR players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

#3 Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh came into KKR's playing XI in the second half of IPL 2022 and immediately made an impact. He amassed 174 runs in seven matches at an average of 34.8 and a strike rate of 148.72, finishing off a few chases for the side under pressure.

Rinku even took nine catches over the course of the season, with many of them being superb game-changing grabs. His value as a cricketer was on full display over the course of the tournament, and he is bound to play a bigger role this time around.

Rinku has been superbly consistent in domestic cricket across formats and will come into IPL 2023 with renewed confidence apart from the backing of the KKR management. He may not be talked about as much as his teammates, but the southpaw is a fine cricketer.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The only wicket-keeper on KKR's roster right now, Rahmanullah Gurbaz was acquired by the side from the Gujarat Titans.

The Knight Riders struggled to find a gloveman last year, with Baba Indrajith, Sam Billings and Sheldon Jackson among those who were given a go. They also struggled to find a meaningful opening partnership, with the likes of Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch and Ajinkya Rahane not doing enough in the powerplay.

Gurbaz, who is gaining experience in T20 leagues around the world, could address both of those concerns. He could give them a few quick runs and also contribute from behind the stumps. The Afghan batter's ceiling is huge, and KKR might have an underrated gem on their hands.

#1 Tim Southee

New Zealand v India - 2nd ODI

It's strange that a player as accomplished as Tim Southee is underrated, but that's just the case. The veteran fast bowler is rarely mentioned while discussing the best T20 bowlers in the world, which is what he's become over the last few years.

Southee has been supremely consistent across a variety of conditions for New Zealand and is reliable at all stages of the innings. He even played nine games for KKR in IPL 2022, scalping 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.86.

While the trade for Ferguson might hint at a reduced role for Southee, he's bound to be in the playing XI soon. His countryman isn't exactly dependable, even though he offers an exciting express option.

Southee is a canny operator and will definitely be at the forefront of KKR's quest to make the IPL 2023 playoffs.

