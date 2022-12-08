3 underrated MI players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023

The Mumbai Indians (MI) won only four games in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they finished with the ignominy of the wooden spoon.

The five-time champions understandably attempted to shake up their roster by releasing as many as 13 players ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. Names like Jaydev Unadkat, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen and Kieron Pollard were let go in the mass clear-out.

Among those that remain, a few names who weren't fully involved in the team's 2022 campaign might have increased responsibility on their shoulders this time around. Here are three MI players who might have a massive role to play in IPL 2023.

#3 Kumar Kartikeya

MI sprung a surprise ahead of the IPL 2023 auction as they released Tamil Nadu Premier League Player of the Tournament Sanjay Yadav. They also let go of West Indies all-rounder Fabian Allen.

This means that Kumar Kartikeya is not only the only left-arm spinner on the roster but also the sole specialist spinner. In the four games he played for the franchise in IPL 2022, he picked up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.85 and brought out his full gamut of variations.

Kartikeya has enjoyed a good run in domestic cricket of late, particularly in the longer formats, and will undoubtedly be trusted with a lot of responsibility in IPL 2023. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him play all of MI's games.

#2 Ramandeep Singh

Another player who has enjoyed a good domestic season, Ramandeep Singh has been a standout for Punjab with both bat and ball over the last few months. The hard-hitting all-rounder has come into his own recently and could be one of MI's most important players in IPL 2023.

Rohit Sharma and Co. are crying out for quality all-rounders, especially of the pace-bowling variety. They released Daniel Sams, who performed the role for them in IPL 2022. Ramandeep, who played five games last season for the side, is all set to undertake a bigger role.

#1 Tristan Stubbs

It might seem strange to call Tristan Stubbs "underrated" since he's one of the most sought-after white-ball batters in T20 leagues around the world. But he isn't even the most-discussed South African youngster at MI.

Amid names like Dewald Brevis and Tim David, Stubbs has flown under the radar. He's arguably a more finished product than Brevis, having played for South Africa and at a higher level of domestic T20 competition. He might also fit the profile MI need - a middle-order batter who can chip in with a few overs of spin and be electric on the field.

Stubbs' ceiling is sky-high, and he is bound to be in MI's plans for IPL 2023. He was signed as a replacement for Tymal Mills and played only two games for the franchise, but that could all change a few months from now.

