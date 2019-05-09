IPL 2019: 3 unsold foreign players who could have helped RCB qualify for the playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Another season. Another disappointment. Despite having a good looking squad on paper, Royal Challengers Bangalore once again managed to finish at the bottom of the points table. Shoddy team selections, lack of patience and some poor bowling performances were the main reasons behind another failed campaign for the Bangalore franchise. RCB is one of the well-supported teams in IPL with thousands of cricket fans thronging the Chinnaswamy stadium year after year in the hope of finally seeing Virat Kohli lift the prestigious trophy. However, every year they go back home disappointed.

RCB had some great acquisitions at the auctions in Shimron Hetmyer and Shivam Dube. But both of them failed to match their price tags and were left out of the playing XI by the team management.

Let's take a look at some unsold foreign players who might have helped RCB secure a playoff berth.

1. Jason Holder-

Jason Holder

RCB had some good all-rounders in Marcus Stoinis and Colin de Grandhomme at the start of the season. While de Grandhomme is a big hitter of the ball, Stoinis can bat according to the situation and can bowl some handy overs as well. Both of them failed to live up to the expectations this year. RCB started off with Colin in the playing XI but he was eventually replaced by Stoinis during the latter half of the tournament who himself was pretty poor this year.

Jason Holder is one of the most underrated cricketers in World cricket. Holder has done a great job of leading the depleted West Indies side in World cricket. However, the West Indian Captain has failed to secure a contract with any of the IPL franchises during the past three years, having last represented Kolkata during the 2016 campaign. Although his IPL record is nothing to be proud of, Holder’s game has grown by leaps and bounds during the past two years, making him one of the best all-rounders going around in cricket.

