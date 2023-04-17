3 wholesome things Mumbai Indians men's team has done to support MI women's team 

One of the main reasons why Mumbai Indians (MI) arguably stand out from the rest is the way they have grown as a franchise over the years. Not only do they have a team in the IPL and WPL, but they also now have teams in franchise leagues in South Africa (MI Cape Town), UAE (MI Emirates) and the USA (MI New York).

While MI Cape Town and MI Emirates haven't won silverware, Mumbai Indians' women's team led by the legendary Harmanpreet Kaur won the inaugural edition of the WPL. The top-class coaching staff and quality all-rounders stepped up to make it a near-perfect season for Mumbai, adding another trophy to their star-studded cabinet.

The women's team of Mumbai Indians have been able to carry on the legacy of the men's team. On that note, here's a look at three instances when the MI men's team showed full support to their women counterparts:

#3 Men's players supporting women's team in WPL final

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: JioCinema



#CricketTwitter #DCvsMI #WPL Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Co. are in attendance of the WPL 2023 finals📸: JioCinema Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Co. are in attendance of the WPL 2023 finals 🔥📸: JioCinema #CricketTwitter #DCvsMI #WPL https://t.co/5yebPAa46X

MI won the WPL final against Delhi Capitals in a close contest. A special knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt helped Mumbai cross the line in the final over and become the winners of the inaugural WPL season.

What was equally special was the support they got from the MI men's team, who had gathered in Mumbai for the start of the IPL 2023 season. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah were in attendance as they cheered for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co.

The gesture was hailed by fans, and it also spoke volumes about the motto of the Mumbai Indians - 'One Family'.

#2 Wearing WPL jersey in KKR game

Almost every season, the Mumbai Indians dedicate one game to underprivileged kids under their 'Education For All (EFA)' initiative. This season, they also decided to celebrate the importance of women taking up sports and hosted 19,000 underprivileged girls for their game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

They also took this moment to celebrate the success of the women's team in the WPL and donned the jerseys of the MI women's team for the KKR game. Some players from the winning team were also in attendance, and MI ensured that it was a memorable occasion, producing a sensational win against KKR.

#1 Mumbai Indians invited victorious Harmanpreet Kaur at the toss against KKR

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: JioCinema/IPL



#IPL2023 #MIvsKKR #CricketTwitter Harmanpreet Kaur was at the attendance during the MI vs KKR toss📸: JioCinema/IPL Harmanpreet Kaur was at the attendance during the MI vs KKR toss 🔥📸: JioCinema/IPL#IPL2023 #MIvsKKR #CricketTwitter https://t.co/GKDI9sqqhA

Harmanpreet Kaur led Mumbai Indians to their first WPL title to become the competition's first-time winners. With her leadership, Harmanpreet ensured that they not only won WPL 2023 but did so by arguably being the best team in the tournament.

The achievement deserved to be celebrated, and MI decided to invite Kaur to the toss alongside stand-in men's team captain Suryakumar Yadav on the 'EFA Day' against KKR. Not only did Mumbai win the toss, they also dominated the Knight Riders and comfortably chased down a tall target of 186.

Many fans and experts believe that seeing Harmanpreet Kaur walk out at the toss would have inspired many girls to take up the sport professionally.

Poll : 0 votes