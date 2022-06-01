3 wittiest moments from Dinesh Karthik’s commentary

After a stellar season in the IPL, Dinesh Karthik has been included in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against South Africa. This will be his chance to stake a claim to the finisher's role when India travel down under for the T20 World Cup.

Dinesh Karthik was a designated finisher for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and courtesy of his tremendous efforts, he has now made a comeback to the Indian side.

However, the Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batter was also part of the commentary panel when India toured England last year and earned plaudits for his keen analysis and witty comments. A career in broadcasting awaits Dinesh Karthik once he decides to call it quits from the game.

As Dinesh Karthik turns 37, we take a look at 3 of his best quotes from the commentary panel:

3.) ‘Exactly the opposite of you!’: Dinesh Karthik to Nasser Hussain

Dinesh Karthik was keen with his analysis

Dinesh Karthik was commentating with Nasser Hussain as India took on New Zealand in the World Test Championship finale when he came up with an absolutely hilarious sledge directed towards Hussain.

One of the most respected broadcasters going around, Hussain was all praise for the way Rohit Sharma was constructing his innings against the swinging ball. He said:

“Rohit is a great puller of the short ball. Uses his feet well against spin. Shows positive intent.”

Dinesh Karthik had a retort ready.

“Yes, exactly the opposite of you, Nass!,” he said while Hussain as well as the commentary box started laughing.

2.) “A city in New Zealand, that’s a family in India”

Dinesh Karthik

During the same match, a small amount of New Zealand supporters gathered and they were cheering on the Blackcaps. Commenting on this, former New Zealand pacer Simon Doull said that the small gathering could well be a city in New Zealand.

As soon as Dinesh Karthik heard this, he came up with another hilarious response when he said that this gathering was equivalent to a family in India.

“A city in New Zealand, that’s a family in India.”

The joke was directed towards the sparse population of New Zealand - a country that has a population of around 50 lakhs.

1.) “If you are a ball, you would rather be hit by a Kane Williamson’s bat and not a Virat Kohli’s bat"

Karthik was excellent in the commentary box

Another excellent bit of quote by Dinesh Karthik. He was commentating on the India vs New Zealand World Test Championship final. This was a match between two of the best batters of the current generation in Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson.

In tough batting conditions, Kane Williamson scored 49 and 52*, while Virat Kohli too impressed with a gritty 44 in the first innings.

Both these batters have their own way of going about their business - Kohli wants to reach out for the ball and always take the game to the opponents, while Williamson waits for the ball and tries to play it as late as possible. Dinesh Karthik explained the difference in his own inimitable style.

He took to Twitter and posted:

"If you are a ball, you would rather be hit by a Kane Williamson's bat and not a Virat Kohli's bat - He just kisses the ball."

