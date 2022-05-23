"A lot of people had given up on me" - Dinesh Karthik on being selected for the India T20I squad 

Wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik earned a recall to the Team India T20I squad for the home series against South Africa. The veteran was last seen playing in national colors in the semi-final defeat to New Zealand in 2019.

The 35-year-old's selection comes in the midst of a tremendous campaign he is having with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After taking on a tough role as the finisher of the batting unit, Karthik has scored 287 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 191.33.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



#PlayBold #TeamIndia We spoke to @DineshKarthik , soon after he was named in the Indian T20I squad for the SA series, and he spoke about his self-belief, hours and days of preparation, and the role RCB played in him staging a comeback, only on @KreditBee presents Bold Diaries. We spoke to @DineshKarthik, soon after he was named in the Indian T20I squad for the SA series, and he spoke about his self-belief, hours and days of preparation, and the role RCB played in him staging a comeback, only on @KreditBee presents Bold Diaries.#PlayBold #TeamIndia https://t.co/phW0GaBlSx

Expressing his delight at having been recalled to the T20I squad after three years, Karthik said on RCB Bold Diaries:

"Very happy. Very very satisfying, must say that this has been probably my most special comeback because a lot of people had given up on me and to come back and do what I did, and practice with Nayar and so many special things that have happened in the lead up to the auction and then how I practice after that."

The wicket-keeper worked closely with former cricketer Abhishek Nayar following his drastic dip in the earlier part of the previous decade. The wicket-keeper led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for two and a half seasons before being released into the auction pool.

"I'm in many ways indebted to RCB" - Dinesh Karthik

Following a stellar domestic campaign for Tamil Nadu, which was laden with silverware, Karthik found several suitors at the IPL mega auction in February. Southern franchises Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were embroiled in an intense bidding war to acquire his services.

DK @DineshKarthik

Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues... If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place!Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues... If you believe yourself, everything will fall into place! ✨Thank you for all the support and belief...the hard work continues... https://t.co/YlnaH9YHW1

Expressing his gratitude towards RCB for picking him at ₹5.50 crore, he said:

"A lot of credit also goes to Mike Hesson and Sanjay Bangar, the clarity they gave me to execute the role that I wanted. I'm in many ways indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out and trying my best for this team RCB, which is a special franchise."

He will be a wicket-keeping option along with the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for the series, which begins on June 9. He is also expected to take up the role of finisher, something which the side has lacked for a while.

Edited by Parimal