3 young Indian bowlers who should get a chance in upcoming T20Is vs West Indies

Starting on July 12, India will kick off their World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-2025 cycle with a two-match series against West Indies. The first Test will take place in Dominica, marking India's return to the venue after more than a decade. Following that, the second and final Test will be held at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad, starting on July 20.

After the Test series, the action will continue with three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and five Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), concluding on August 13. The tour's grand finale will feature the last two T20Is, which will be played at the Lauderhill ground in Florida, USA.

The Kensington Oval in Barbados will be the venue for the initial two ODIs, after which the teams will move back to Trinidad for the third ODI and the first T20I. Finally, Guyana will host the second and third T20Is, adding to the excitement of the tour.

This tour will be a great opportunity for India to try a number of uncapped players for the T20I leg. Several players have done a good job in the IPL and the time is right to blood them in national colors.

We take a look at three young Indian bowlers who should get a chance for T20Is vs West Indies:

#3 Mohsin Khan

Mohsin Khan has the goods to be successful for India

After impressing in 2022, Mohsin Khan was injured and had to miss the entire year due to rehab. He made a comeback this year and showed his quality with the Lucknow Super Giants. He is an extremely reliable bowler and can get the job done both with the new and old ball.

As India search for death bowlers in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin can be a good pick. He comes in with a left-arm angle and can be a great ally to Arshdeep Singh. His numbers in the IPL are quite impressive. He picked up 14 wickets in nine matches in 2022 and was able to nab three wickets in five matches this season.

#2 Suyash Sharma

Suyash Sharma was impressive for KKR

Suyash, a talented right-arm leg spinner, hails from the capital city of India. He began his cricket journey by participating in club matches in Delhi. His exceptional performance during the trials caught the attention of Chandrakant Pandit's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who recognized his potential and awarded him a contract for the IPL 2023 season.

He was one of the standout performers for KKR this season and was constantly amongst the wickets. He picked up 10 wickets in 11 matches this season and conceded runs at an economy rate of just a tad over 8. India already has the likes of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravi Bishnoi as two leg-break bowlers and Suyash can be included in the squad to be groomed for the future.

#1 Mukesh Kumar

Mukesh looked like a complete bowler for DC

One bowler who really impressed in the IPL this season was Mukesh Kumar. He was a standout performer for Bengal in Ranji Trophy and carried this form for the Delhi Capitals. Often getting the new ball to move around, Mukesh showed his potential even in the death overs.

India now have to look at different bowlers leading into the 50 and 20 overs World Cup and Mukesh showed he has the temperament to handle pressure and get the job done. He is already on the fringes as far as Test cricket is concerned but can be given a nod to start in the West Indies tour coming up.

