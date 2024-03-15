3 young RCB batters to watch out for in IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will resume their 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' mission when they take on defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 22.

RCB have promised a lot over the years, but have failed to lift the crown even once. They have reached the IPL final thrice - in 2009, 2011 and 2016, but finished runners-up on all three occasions. Also, Bangalore made it to the playoffs for three consecutive seasons from 2020 to 2022, but the coveted trophy continued to elude them.

There were high hopes from Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2023 season as well, but they failed to reach the top four and were eliminated after the league stage, finishing a disappointing sixth - RCB won seven games, but lost as many in IPL 2023.

As Faf du Plessis and co. prepare for a brand new season, we pick three young batters who could have a major impact on the franchise's fortunes in IPL 2024.

#3 Mahipal Lomror

Rajasthan's Mahipal Lomror was purchased by RCB for ₹95 lakh at the IPL 2022 auction. The 24-year-old is an aggressive batter, who has the ability to play game-defining knocks. He has not performed to potential for Bangalore yet in the IPL, but has given a few glimpses of his talent.

The left-handed batter smacked an impressive 42 off only 27 balls in an IPL 2022 clash against a strong Chennai Super Kings bowling outfit. Coming into bat at No. 4, Lomror slammed three fours and two sixes, playing a key role in RCB's 13-run triumph in the match held in Pune.

The left-handed batter registered his maiden IPL fifty in the 2023 edition, when he clobbered 54* off only 29 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The blazing knock, which featured six fours and three sixes, came in a losing cause, but grabbed a few eyeballs nonetheless.

Although he is only 24, Lomror made his IPL debut back in 2018. He has only played 30 matches so far in the T20 league though. The southpaw played 12 games for RCB last season, but only managed 135 runs. The talented batting all-rounder will be keen to improve his stats drastically.

#2 Will Jacks

There was plenty of hype about hard-hitting England batter Will Jacks ahead of the IPL 2023 auction. He was eventually purchased by RCB for ₹3.2 crore. Unfortunately, the cricketer could not display his talent in the IPL last season as he was ruled out due to a muscle injury he picked up while fielding in an ODI against Bangladesh.

The 25-year-old will be keen to prove his mettle in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Jacks has an excellent record in the T20 format. In 157 matches, he has smashed 4,130 runs at an average of 29.71 and a strike rate of 158.66, with three hundreds and 30 half-centuries.

Jacks struck 108* off 53 balls for Comilla Victorians against Chattogram Challengers in a Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 clash in February. Earlier, he had slammed 108* off 48 balls for Oval Invincibles against Southern Brave in the 2022 edition of The Hundred. The knock featured 10 fours and eight sixes. RCB will be hoping that Jacks lives up to the huge expectations of him.

#1 Cameron Green

His inclusion on the list might sound a bit bizarre, given the amount of spotlight Cameron Green has been under over the last few months. But at the age of 24, and having been traded to RCB from MI for a whopping ₹17.5 crore, Aussie big-hitter Green will be the batter to watch out for the most among Bangalore's young guns during IPL 2024.

The batting all-rounder, who has the ability to knock the cover off the ball, played 16 matches for Mumbai Indians in his debut IPL season last year. Green did a decent job, scoring 452 runs at an average of 50.22 (bolstered by seven not outs) and an impressive strike rate of 160.28.

The right-handed batter notched up a hundred in his debut season when he clubbed 100* off 47 balls against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. There are no doubts about Green's potential as a batter. Then again, in a line-up of dashers, it would be interesting to observe how RCB utilize his big-hitting skills in IPL 2024.