4 former KKR players who are doing great in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had a rough start to the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), with a hat-trick of defeats since Rinku Singh's miraculous final-over finish against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

However, they are one of the most successful franchises in IPL history and have had some of the best IPL players in their ranks.

Many players have starred since leaving the franchise, with plenty of them even doing well in IPL 2023.

On that note, let's take a look at four former KKR players who are doing great in IPL 2023.

#4 Kuldeep Yadav (DC)

Kuldeep Yadav had a terrific outing for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 after a tough couple of years at KKR, and he seems to have followed that up this season.

While DC as a team has struggled, Kuldeep has managed to retain his form, picking up some crucial wickets in the last couple of matches. He accounted for Glenn Maxwell and got Dinesh Karthik out in the first ball to rattle the RCB batting lineup and bring DC back into the game.

Against KKR, his double strike in the 15th robbed KKR's innings of momentum, with set batter Jason Roy falling for his guile.

With six wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.30, Kuldeep is hands down the best DC bowler this season, and he'll want to build on his good form.

Shubman Gill is in a purple patch right now.

It was a surprise for many KKR fans when young Shubman Gill moved to the Gujarat Titans ahead of IPL 2022, and his performances since then would only have infuriated them further.

In contrast to KKR's opening combination troubles, GT's opening pair has excelled, and while Wriddhiman Saha plays his role and goes, it's Gill who has caught the eye.

After scoring 483 runs last season, Gill began IPL 2023 in fine fashion, making 228 runs in only five matches at an average of 45.60, and scoring at a strike rate of 139.87. Suffice it to say, he's certainly enjoying life despite leaving KKR.

#2 Piyush Chawla (MI)

Piyush Chawla has been MI's go-to bowler this season.

Mumbai Indians wouldn't have thought that Piyush Chawla would be their most important bowler when signing him at the IPL 2023 mini-auction, but the IPL legend has shown the value of experience with his smart and effective bowling.

Chawla has been MI's highest wicket-taker this season, with seven scalps in five matches at a miserly economy rate of 7.15. He has been the man Rohit Sharma has turned to whenever he needs a wicket or wants to regain control of a match.

Chawla had a terrific run as a KKR player and was a vital part of their title-winning team in IPL 2014. He represented them until IPL 2019, post which he became a CSK player.

It was a smart decision from MI to snap up the 34-year-old who has 164 IPL wickets to his name, and he's another ex-KKR player who has shined in IPL 2023.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane represented KKR for only one season (IPL 2022), but everyone in the franchise will be wondering if they're seeing the same player after Rahane's start in IPL 2023, playing for the Chennai Super Kings.

There is something special about CSK that extracts the best out of pretty much every player to play for the team. Rahane is the latest in the list of IPL cricketers who were written off by many, only to shine for MS Dhoni's side.

Since leaving RR ahead of IPL 2020, Rahane found it tough in the IPL, scoring only 254 runs across three seasons. During his time at KKR in IPL 2022, he wasn't able to create much impact, scoring only 133 runs in seven matches at a strike rate of 103.91.

However, Rahane has amassed 129 runs at a strike rate of 195.45 in three games so far in IPL 2023. He's definitely someone who has immediately bounced back after being let go by KKR.

