4 GT players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in SRH ft. Mohammed Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 6. The game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Sunrisers have lost three games in a row coming into this match. They will be desperate to get their campaign back on track as they are currently at the bottom of the points table after four games.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans have bounced back strongly after losing their opening game. They have won two consecutive games coming into this one. Gujarat will aim to carry the momentum forward and seek another win. They are placed third on the table at the moment.

The Gujarat Titans have some players in their current squad who were previously part of SRH. Let us take a look at four such players ahead of this clash.

4 GT players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in SRH

GT all-rounder and wrist-spinner Rashid Khan began his IPL journey with SRH during the 2017 season. He picked up 17 wickets in his maiden season, impressing right away. Rashid played five seasons for Hyderabad till 2021.

Ahead of the 2022 season, he was acquired by the Gujarat Titans and picked up 19 wickets that season, with GT winning the title as well. When they reached the final in 2023, Rashid played a key role, picking up 27 wickets in the edition.

So far this season, he has played three games but has not been at his best, picking up just one wicket.

#3 Mohammed Siraj

The clash against SRH will be a homecoming for GT pacer Mohammed Siraj, who originally hails from Hyderabad. Siraj also began his IPL journey with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2017. He picked up ten wickets from six games that season.

Siraj then moved to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2018 and played for them till 2024. He was then released and brought by GT ahead of the IPL 2025 season.

Siraj has been impressive so far, with five wickets from three games this season at an average of 21.40 and an economy rate of 8.91.

#2 Washington Sundar

GT all-rounder Washington Sundar played two seasons for SRH in 2023 and 2024. He played only nine matches for them across two seasons. Sundar picked up only four wickets with the ball and scored 60 runs from seven innings.

Ahead of the 2025 season, he was released by Hyderabad and brought by the Gujarat Titans. Sundar has yet to play a game for Gujarat this season.

New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips is a part of the Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2025 season. Phillips began his IPL journey with the Rajasthan Royals in 2021, where he played just three matches.

In IPL 2023, he represented SRH and played five matches for them. The right-hander scored 39 runs at an average of 7.80 and a strike-rate of 177.27. He also picked up one wicket.

Phillips has not played a single game for the Gujarat Titans so far in the IPL 2025 season.

