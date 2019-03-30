4 Indian players with two or more IPL centuries

Suyambu Lingam FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 456 // 30 Mar 2019, 19:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kohli had a dream IPL season in 2016 as he scored four centuries in a single season

A week has been completed in the 12th edition of Indian Premier League. For the first time in the history of IPL, the first week of a new season was filled with more controversies instead of brilliant on-field actions. Let us hope that some on-field brilliance makes headlines in the upcoming weeks.

Every cricketer (both Indian and overseas) looks to stamp his mark in IPL as it helps him quickly catch the attention of everyone (mainly the selectors) around the world. Hence, a batsman tries to score as many runs he can in an IPL season. In particular, scoring a century in a world-class league like IPL is considered as a significant achievement.

Around 53 centuries have been registered in the tournament history with Chris Gayle alone scoring six of them. Like Gayle, several players have scored multiple centuries in their IPL career. Among the players with multiple centuries, let us look at four Indian players who have scored two or more centuries in their IPL career.

#4. Sanju Samson

Samson scored his second IPL century last night

Plenty of eyebrows were raised when Shane Warne picked Sanju Samson as his prediction for the ‘Player of IPL 2019’ before the start of the season. As a testament to Warne’s statement, Samson cracked a fine century against Sunrisers Hyderabad the previous night.

In particular, the right-handed batsman was too harsh on Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he smashed him for 24 runs in the 18th over of first innings. It was Samson’s second century in his IPL career as he scored 102 runs (not out) from 55 deliveries with the strike rate of 185.45.

However, a solid century opening partnership between David Warner and Johny Bairstow within the first ten overs of second innings sealed the game for SRH.

Earlier in 2017, Samson had scored his maiden IPL century against Rising Pune Supergiant. Representing Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the elegant batsman scored 102 runs off 63 balls and helped his team to post a target of 206. In reply, Pune was bundled out for 108 as Delhi won the match by a comfortable margin of 97 runs.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement