4 interesting facts about Tom Kohler-Cadmore, RR's newest debutant in IPL 2024

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) made a crucial change to their playing XI in their game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on May 15, Wednesday.

As England international Jos Buttler had to head back home to prepare for his upcoming series against Pakistan, his countryman Tom Kohler-Cadmore was brought in by RR.

Kohler-Cadmore, who is a renowned name in franchise cricket across the world, made his debut for the Jaipur-based franchise in this game. He is a dashing opening batsman-wicketkeeper known for his big-hitting skills.

In this listicle, we will take a look at four interesting facts about him.

#1 He made his FC debut for Worcestershire

One of the most interesting facts about Kohler-Cadmore is that despite coming through the ranks for Yorkshire in age-group cricket, he made his first-class debut for Worcestershire.

Throughout his career, he has hopped between Yorkshire and Worcestershire and most recently signed a three-year contract with Somerset ahead of the 2022 season.

Kohler-Cadmore was an outstanding schoobloy cricketer and won a cricket scholarship to Malvern College and amassed 1,409 runs at an average of more than 100 to claim the Wisden award in 2014.

#2 He made the highest individual T10 score in 2021

Kohler-Cadmore is a dashing opening batter. [IPL]

Kohler-Cadmore, despite being an established first-class cricketer in England, came into widespread fame when he scored the highest individual T10 score of 96 not out off just 39 balls against Bangla Tigers in Abu Dhabi T10 in 2021.

What is interesting to note is that he has also won back-to-back titles in the same competition, and become a sort of gun-for-hire across the world in both T10 and T20 cricket.

Kohler-Cadmore is also a wicketkeeper, which adds to his ammunition and hireability in franchise leagues across the world.

#3 He was named in the Alex Hepburn rape trial

One of the things that hampered Kohler-Cadmore's growth as a player was the fact that he was named in the infamous Alex Hepburn rape trial.

This led to Kohler-Cadmore and his then-teammate Joe Clarke being dropped from the England Lions; the trial also threatened to overshadow the start of his promising career.

Neither Kohler-Cadmore nor Clarke had committed a crime, but were punished for bringing the game to disrepute.

Although the judge said that Kohler-Cadmore "did nothing wrong" in the trial, the ECB were concerned about the disrespectful WhatsApp messages about women that had been exchanged.

#4 He has played in the BBL, BPL, PSL and Lanka Premier League

Expand Tweet

As mentioned in the past, Kohler-Cadmore has become a gun-for-hire in franchise leagues across the world although it is the first time that he has stepped foot in the IPL.

He has also been a regular player in The Hundred, which is a franchise competition organised in his home country of England.

Kohler-Cadmore was one of the key players for Sydney Thunder in the 2023-24 Big Bash League, as a result of which he was picked by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2024.

He has played in the Bangladesh Premier League, Pakistan Super League, Lanka Premier League and International League T20 among other franchise competitions in the past.