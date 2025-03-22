4 KKR players in IPL 2025 who were previously in RCB ft. Quinton de Kock 

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) kicks off with a mouth-watering contest between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens on Saturday (March 22).

Ad

Since the inception of the cash-rich league, there have been many cricketers who have represented multiple teams. This is primarily due to the team's combinations, retention rules and purse for each franchise.

Likewise, there have been a few players who are part of the KKR squad in IPL 2025 but have donned the RCB jersey in the past. Let's take a look at those four players who might play a key role in KKR's title defense.

Ad

Trending

#1 Manish Pandey

After being part of the victorious Indian team in the 2008 U19 World Cup, Manish Pandey was bought by Mumbai Indians for the inaugural edition of the IPL. In the subsequent season, RCB secured the right-hander's services.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In 2009, Pandey became the first Indian to hit a century in the cash-rich league. During his two-year tenure with RCB, he garnered 417 runs in 18 games.

Manish Pandey's first stint with KKR lasted from 2014 to 2017. He slammed 401 runs in 16 games to help the side secure a title victory in 2014. Pandey played a solitary game as an impact substitute for the side in 2024 while scoring 42 off 31 balls against Mumbai Indians.

#2 Quinton de Kock

South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock made his IPL debut in 2013 for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He then had a three-year stint with Delhi Capitals as well. After a gap of one year, De Kock received an opportunity to play for RCB in IPL 2018. The southpaw scored 201 runs in eight innings, with a top score of 53.

Ad

However, De Kock was traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 2019 season. He was a consistent run-scorer for the side, as they clinched the title in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Thereafter, Quinton de Kock scored around 900 runs combined for Lucknow Super Giants in the last three seasons. His contributions played a key role in the team qualifying for the playoffs on two occasions.

The 32-year-old is likely to play as an opener for the Kolkata-based side in the 2025 season.

Ad

#3 Moeen Ali

Former England all-rounder Moeen Ali made his IPL debut in 2018 for RCB. In five games, he scored 77 runs and took three wickets. The subsequent season saw him contribute 220 runs and six scalps in 11 appearances for the side.

However, Ali could only play three games in his last season for RCB in 2021 while scoring 12 runs and picking a solitary wicket. In these three years, he scored 309 runs and bagged 10 wickets for the Bengaluru-based franchise.

Ad

Afterward, Moeen Ali had a four-year stint with Chennai Super Kings, where he accumulated 853 runs and picked up 25 wickets.

#4 Luvnith Sisodia

Wicket-keeper batter Luvnith Sisodia has been born and brought up in Bengaluru. He was bought by RCB in the IPL 2022 auction but the franchise's current captain Rajat Patidar came in as his injury replacement.

KKR secured the services of Sisodia for the IPL 2025 season. He is the lone Indian glovesman alongside the overseas duo of Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback