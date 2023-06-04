4 men's cricketers who married women's cricketers

Cricketers have achieved enormous popularity in the modern era owing to the glamorous T20 leagues. Some of the world's top cricketers have more fan following than a majority of the actors.

Apart from their on-field performances, fans are always curious to know what happens in the personal lives of cricketers. There are quite a few cricketers who have tied the knot with Bollywood celebrities, athletes from other sports and even professionals from other fields. On the other hand, there have been some men's cricketers who tied the knot with women players from the same sport.

In this listicle today, we will look at four such men's cricket players who got married to women's cricketers.

#1 Ruturaj Gaikwad got married to Utkarsha Pawar

Chennai Super Kings star Ruturaj Gaikwad tied the knot with Maharashtra's rising star of women's cricket, Utkarsha Pawar on Saturday, June 3. Photos from their wedding have surfaced on the internet.

Gaikwad does not use social media much, but the news of his wedding broke out when he pulled out of India's World Test Championship Final backup players list. The BCCI picked him as one of the standby players, but due to his wedding, Gaikwad had to stay back in India. Yashasvi Jaiswal replaced him in the squad.

Many fans would have noticed that Utkarsha joined Ruturaj in CSK's IPL 2023 championship win celebrations in Ahmedabad last Tuesday. She represents Maharashtra in the domestic circuit.

#2 Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy

Mitchell Starc also attended the Commonwealth Games Women's Cricket Final (Image: Getty)

Mitchell Starc and Alyssa Healy are one of the most well-known sports couples in the world. Both play international cricket for Australia and have won multiple tournaments on the global stage.

Starc and Healy have been present at stadiums to cheer for each other during important matches. Earlier this year, when Healy captained the UP Warriorz team in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), Starc came to the venue to cheer for his wife. The Australian power couple has also stolen the show at the awards shows.

#3 Roger Prideaux and Ruth Westbrook

Former England cricketers Ruth Westbrook and Roger Prideaux did not have long careers, but they represented their nation in Test cricket. Ruth played 11 women's Tests for England, where she scored 476 runs. Her career lasted six years from 1957 to 1963.

Her husband Roger played three Tests for England. He scored 102 runs, including one half-century in those three games. It is worth noting that, Roger aggregated more than 25,000 runs in his first-class career.

#4 Guy de Alwis and Rasanjali Silva

Former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper Guy de Alwis tied the knot with Sri Lankan women's team's all-rounder Rasanjali Silva. Guy played 11 Tests and 31 ODIs for the Island nation from 1983 to 1988. He registered two half-centuries in his international career.

Meanwhile, Silva played one Test and 22 ODIs for the Sri Lankan women's cricket team. She bagged 31 wickets across the two formats. After retirement, Silva also worked as a selector for the Sri Lankan women's team. Her husband Guy de Alwis passed away in 2013 at the age of 52.

