IPL 2021: 4 milestones to watch out for in tonight's SRH vs PBKS showdown 

Match 37 of IPL 2021 will witness the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) battle it out against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight. Both PBKS and SRH are at no. 7 & 8 respectively in the points table and have not had much luck in this season so far.

While PBKS skipper KL Rahul is in the best form of his life with 380 runs to his name in just 8 matches, the team has won only 3 out of their 9 clashes.

On the other side, SRH, who are at the bottom of the table, have had their only win in the tournament against the Kings and would be eager to repeat the result in round 2 as well.

But under its new captain Kane Williamson, the side hasn't really clicked yet, so today's fixture will be an interesting one to watch. Just for the major milestones that could be reached, if not so much for the result.

#1 KL Rahul is two hits away from completing 100 sixes for PBKS

Rahul arriving at a half century in style

Despite Rahul's terrific 49 (33), the Kings lost to the Royals in their previous match by 2 runs. The 29-year-old currently has 265 boundaries and 122 maxiums to his name in his 8-year-long IPL career. If he gets going tonight against the Sunrisers, which he most likely will, considering the form he is in, Rahul can cross the landmark of hitting a century of sixes for the Punjab Kings.

After all, it was in this franchise that the skipper found his true form and has never stopped performing ever since.

#2 Chris Gayle is a 50 away from getting 5,000 IPL runs

Gayle busy taking a selfie with his teammate

The "Universe Boss" took Punjab by storm when he joined the squad in 2018. An asset to the team he is in and a major threat to the team he is playing against, Chris Gayle is someone who can get runs whenever he wants to.

If he finds himself in the playing XI tonight and scores 50 runs, he won't just have another half-century to his name but also become the seventh player in the IPL to get 5,000 runs.

We all know what he is capable of but will he bring down the 'Gaylestorm' on SRH today? We'll find out soon!

#3 Warner is 53 runs short of becoming the first Aussie to reach 5.5k IPL runs

Warner hitting one through covers

In his 149-match long IPL career, the former Australian captain has scored 5,447 runs at an average of almost 42. Warner won't just be playing his 150th IPL match today but also, if he manages to score a half-century and a boundary, he will be the first Australian ever to cross 5,500 runs in the league.

The 35-year-old hasn't played to the best of his capabilities yet, but we hope he gets going tonight and gets to this major milestone in his 150th IPL match.

#4 Manish Pandey is 22 runs shy of 3,500 IPL runs

Pandey smacking the ball over long on for a maximum

Manish Pandey is as good a middle-order batsman as it gets. Having played 152 matches in the league, Pandey has 3,478 runs under his belt. With 22 more in today's game, the batsman would have scored 3,500 IPL runs.

He has gathered 210 runs so far in the tournament, that too in just 6 matches. We hope he gets to display his skills on the field today and arrive at this landmark in style.

