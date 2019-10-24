4 players Mumbai Indians should consider releasing ahead of the IPL 2020 auction

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

Indisputably the most successful franchise in the history of the tournament, Mumbai Indians will enter the 13th edition of the IPL as the defending champions and four-time winners overall.

With the IPL auctions slated to take place in December, the franchises will be looking to strengthen their squads with some exciting additions, including players who have performed well at the domestic level.

As defending champions, Mumbai Indians are not expected to make a lot of changes in their squad. However, the previous auctions have seen them acquire players that failed to live up to their billing, and perhaps it's time to do away with the languishing deadwood.

On that note, here are the 4 players Mumbai Indians should consider releasing ahead of the auction day.

#4 Barinder Sran

Barinder Sran

Barinder Sran raised plenty of eyebrows when Mumbai Indians coughed up ₹3.4 crore for him at the IPL 2019 auctions. Perhaps the avalanche of expectations was too much for his unseasoned shoulders.

Sran was far from excellent for Mumbai Indians. Across the entirety of the season he only donned the franchise colours twice, and he failed to make an impression in either of those games.

The Punjab quick went wicketless in the whole edition and leaked runs throughout, evidenced by his shocking economy rate of 12.75.

The 26-year-old was plying his trade for Chandigarh in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy, but managed just six wickets in five matches. Being an Indian international, he was understandably expected to do more as Chandigarh failed to qualify for the quarterfinals.

Sran is undoubtedly surplus to requirements in a bowling department that already boasts the likes of Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff and a couple others.

