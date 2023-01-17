4 players who have scored a century in IPL and BBL

The IPL and the BBL are two of the top T20 leagues in the world. The Indian Premier League is the number one T20 tournament on the planet right now, while the Big Bash League is known as the 'grandest' T20 league on earth.

Top-quality players from different parts of the world compete in the two tournaments. While Indian players do not participate in the BBL, many Australian cricketers have participated in the IPL. There have also been some common overseas stars in both tournaments.

It is challenging for any batter to score a hundred in the IPL or the BBL because the bowling attacks are among the strongest in the world. But here's a list of the five batters who have achieved the rare feat of smacking a ton in both the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League.

#1 Steve Smith

Steve Smith is the latest name to feature on this list. The right-handed batter has lost his place in the Australian T20 team, but he played a fantastic innings of 101 runs in the ongoing Big Bash League match between the Sydney Sixers and the Adelaide Strikers today.

Playing at the Coffs Harbour, Smith scored 101 runs off 56 balls, whacking five fours and seven maximums.

The Australian batter smashed his only IPL ton in 2016. He achieved the feat while playing for the Rising Pune Supergiant against Gujarat Lions at the MCA Stadium. Smith's IPL century ended in a losing cause.

It will be interesting to see if the Sydney Sixers beat the Adelaide Strikers tonight.

#2 David Warner

David Warner does not play in the Big Bash League regularly. The left-handed opener has one BBL ton to his name. He played a knock of 102 runs for Sydney Thunder against the Melbourne Stars during the 2011 season. Warner's knock helped Sydney win that match by six wickets.

Warner has registered four centuries in the Indian Premier League. He recorded two hundreds each for the erstwhile Delhi Daredevils and the SunRisers Hyderabad.

#3 Chris Gayle

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle has dominated almost every T20 league on the planet. Gayle scored a century for Sydney Thunder in the 2011 season of the Big Bash League. His 100-run knock helped Sydney beat Adelaide Strikers by six wickets.

Gayle has registered six centuries in his IPL career. He scored five hundreds for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and one ton for the Punjab Kings.

#4 Shane Watson

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was one of the biggest match-winners in the T20 format. He was always in demand in T20 leagues. Watson scored his only BBL ton for Sydney Thunder in a match against Brisbane Heat during the 2018/19 season.

Watson smashed four centuries in the Indian Premier League, two each for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals. His best IPL knock came in the 2018 season's final against SunRisers Hyderabad, where he helped CSK become the champions with an unbeaten 117*.

