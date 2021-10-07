4 players who are in T20 World Cup squads but haven't played a game in IPL 2021

IPL 2021 is currently underway in the Middle East, with big names from across the world participating in the tournament. The majority of the star players playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League season will also be in action during the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The likes of Glenn Maxwell, KL Rahul, Rashid Khan and Mustafizur Rahman are in great touch ahead of the T20 World Cup. Their respective teams will be delighted after seeing their performances in IPL 2021.

However, not all players present in their respective country's T20 World Cup squad have received an opportunity to play in the IPL. In this listicle, we will look at four players who have been picked in the T20 World Cup squad but have been warming the benches in IPL 2021.

#1 Mitchell Santner, Chennai Super Kings

Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner has been a part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for multiple seasons now. However, the CSK team management has not used his services regularly.

Santner, who will be an important member of New Zealand's spin attack in the upcoming T20 World Cup, has not played a single match in IPL 2021 so far. It will be interesting to see if gets a game before the tournament ends.

#2 Sam Billings, Delhi Capitals

England's wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings was signed by the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the IPL 2021 Auction. It seems like DC signed him only to have a wicket-keeping option for Rishabh Pant.

Since Pant has played all games for the Capitals in IPL 2021, Billings has not received a single opportunity to play. The right-handed batter will be keen to get some match practice before the mega event.

#3 Oshane Thomas, Rajasthan Royals

Caribbean pacer Oshane Thomas was a late addition to the Rajasthan Royals (RR)'s IPL 2021 squad. The right-arm quick was not a part of the team during the first phase of the competition but RR added him to their squad as a replacement before IPL 2021's UAE leg.

While many expected Thomas to lead RR's pace attack, the same has not happened. The Royals have preferred Mustafizur Rahman and Chris Morris over Thomas in their overseas pacers' section.

#4 Dushmantha Chameera, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Dushmantha Chameera is the only replacement player signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) who has not yet played in IPL 2021. Before the competition resumed in the UAE, RCB had signed the quartet of Tim David, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton and Chameera as replacements for their unavailable foreign players.

David, Hasaranga and Garton have all made their debuts this year, but the lead pacer of Sri Lanka's ICC T20 World Cup squad, Dushmantha Chameera, has been on the bench. Since Chameera will leave the RCB squad before the IPL 2021 playoffs begin, it is highly unlikely that he will get an opportunity to play for the Bangalore-based franchise.

Chameera will look forward to using the experience he gained at the RCB camp when he plays for Sri Lanka in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee