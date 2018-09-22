Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 players who have scored a century for Mumbai Indians

Vinay Chhabria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
303   //    22 Sep 2018, 17:18 IST

En
Sachin Tendulkar was not the first to score a 100 playing for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won the title for a record three times (tied with Chennai Super Kings). A team boasting Shaun Pollock, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya as its alumins, Mumbai have always had the stars in their squad.

Surprisingly, only four of the Mumbai Indians players have been able to cross the three-figure mark while batting for the franchise. Here are the players who scored a hundred playing for the Mukesh Ambani owned franchise.

#4 Sanath Jayasuriya - 114* off 48 vs Chennai Super Kings, 14th May 2008

Ente
Sanath Jayasuriya was the first player to score a hundred for Mumbai Indians

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians elected to field first as they took on MS Dhoni’s mighty Chennai Super Kings. A clinical bowling performance by South African great, Shaun Pollock (4-1-9-1), had CSK 46/4 at the end of nine overs. MS Dhoni (43*) stitched a quick-fire 95 run partnership with Subramaniam Badrinath (53), and redressed the balance as the Super Kings scored 156/6 in their 20 overs.

It appeared that Chennai could defend the total with the likes of L Balaji, Albie Morkel, Manpreet Gony and Muttiah Muralitharan among their bowling ranks.

Then began the Sanath Jayasuriya show, who played an innings reminiscent to the mid-90s, where bowlers feared to bowl at this Sri Lankan legend.

With the Wankhede crowd behind him, Jayasuriya smacked nine fours and 11 maximums to bring up his maiden IPL century. There was nothing the helpless Chennai bowlers could do once he got going. This was the second-fastest hundred back then in 2008. Mumbai Indians scored 78 runs in their first six overs and sealed the deal by chasing down the target with 6.1 overs and nine wickets remaining. This victory helped MI avenge their loss against CSK in their first encounter.



1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2018 Mumbai Indians Kochi Tuskers Kerala Sachin Tendulkar Sanath Jayasuriya IPL All-Time Records
Vinay Chhabria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
SK Flashback: Sachin Tendulkar's only century in the IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL: 5 famous players you didn't know were once a part of...
RELATED STORY
10 famous players you didn't know were once a part of...
RELATED STORY
All Time Mumbai Indians XI
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians' 2008 IPL Team: Where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 best Mumbai Indians Players of all time
RELATED STORY
4 IPL Batsmen who have been so impressive as opener  
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 3 players Mumbai Indians regret not retaining
RELATED STORY
3 players who could make Mumbai Indians unstoppable in...
RELATED STORY
IPL: Mumbai Indians all-time XI
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us