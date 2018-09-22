4 players who have scored a century for Mumbai Indians

Sachin Tendulkar was not the first to score a 100 playing for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the Indian Premier League, having won the title for a record three times (tied with Chennai Super Kings). A team boasting Shaun Pollock, Harbhajan Singh, Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and Sanath Jayasuriya as its alumins, Mumbai have always had the stars in their squad.

Surprisingly, only four of the Mumbai Indians players have been able to cross the three-figure mark while batting for the franchise. Here are the players who scored a hundred playing for the Mukesh Ambani owned franchise.

#4 Sanath Jayasuriya - 114* off 48 vs Chennai Super Kings, 14th May 2008

Sanath Jayasuriya was the first player to score a hundred for Mumbai Indians

After winning the toss, Mumbai Indians elected to field first as they took on MS Dhoni’s mighty Chennai Super Kings. A clinical bowling performance by South African great, Shaun Pollock (4-1-9-1), had CSK 46/4 at the end of nine overs. MS Dhoni (43*) stitched a quick-fire 95 run partnership with Subramaniam Badrinath (53), and redressed the balance as the Super Kings scored 156/6 in their 20 overs.

It appeared that Chennai could defend the total with the likes of L Balaji, Albie Morkel, Manpreet Gony and Muttiah Muralitharan among their bowling ranks.

Then began the Sanath Jayasuriya show, who played an innings reminiscent to the mid-90s, where bowlers feared to bowl at this Sri Lankan legend.

With the Wankhede crowd behind him, Jayasuriya smacked nine fours and 11 maximums to bring up his maiden IPL century. There was nothing the helpless Chennai bowlers could do once he got going. This was the second-fastest hundred back then in 2008. Mumbai Indians scored 78 runs in their first six overs and sealed the deal by chasing down the target with 6.1 overs and nine wickets remaining. This victory helped MI avenge their loss against CSK in their first encounter.

