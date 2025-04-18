4 RCB players in IPL 2025 who were earlier in PBKS ft. Jitesh Sharma 

By Arya Sekhar Chakraborty
Modified Apr 18, 2025 17:30 IST
Jitesh Sharma is currently playing for RCB. (Image: IPL)

The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has lived up to its expectations, and we have seen several thrilling games already as we approach the mid-stage of the tournament.

While the performances of teams like Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Punjab Kings have been heartening to see, it hasn't been the greatest of starts for former champions Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In a battle between the third and fourth-ranked sides in the points table, it will be the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) who will host the Punjab Kings in the 34th match of the competition. Both teams seem to have most of their bases covered, having won four out of their six matches so far.

Over the years, these two franchises have swapped players from the previous season, and it's no different in 2025. As many as four RCB players in the current squad have earlier played for the Punjab Kings. With the encounter just a few hours away, this is the list of those four players:

#4 Mohit Rathee

The mystery leg spinner Mohit Rathee, who plays for the Services in the Indian domestic circuit, was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the mega auction 2025 for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

He adds mystery to his bowling which has made him a pivotal member in the Services bowling line-up. Rathee is also a useful batter lower down the order but is yet to make his debut for RCB.

His only match in the IPL came for the Punjab Kings back in 2023, but he failed to make an impact, conceding 28 runs in two overs. He will definitely look to make an impact for RCB if he does get an opportunity this season.

#3 Swapnil Singh

A wicket-taking left-arm spinner and a handy hitter batting in the lower middle order, Swapnil Singh was bought back by RCB in the mega auction after an impressive performance for them in the 2024 season.

He played seven matches and picked up six crucial wickets at important junctures of the game. He also chipped in with an 18-run cameo in one of the games. Seeing his potential, RCB invested in him again, but is yet to play for them in the ongoing season.

Long before making his mark for RCB, the 34-year-old was snapped up by the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) ahead of the 2016 IPL after his stellar show in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He just played five matches for the franchises in 2016 and 2017 combined.

#2 Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone during the match against KKR. Source: Getty

One of the most brutal ball-strikers in world cricket, Liam Livingstone, was bought by RCB for Rs 8.75 crore in the 2025 mega auction. He has become an important member of the team due to his all-round abilities.

Livingstone could be the X factor that the franchise needed to win their first IPL title. He can mould his game according to the situation, but when on song, he can plunder any quality bowling attacks.

He was earlier part of the Punjab Kings from 2022-2024 before the franchise released him before the mega auction. Livingstone is one of the key contributors in T20 cricket, but his inconsistent performances led to PBKS releasing him.

#1 Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma shot to fame with some whirlwind knocks for the Punjab Kings from 2022-2024. His blistering knocks also earned him a place in the Indian T20I team. However, his inconsistent performances forced PBKS to release him ahead of the 2025 mega auction.

He is a lusty ball-striker and tends to take the game head-on in any situation. He loves dominating the bowlers, but his lack of game awareness on occasions has led to his downfall in the last year or so. Jitesh has played a couple of fine knocks this season for RCB, but needs to start showing more consistency.

About the author
Arya Sekhar Chakraborty

Arya Sekhar Chakraborty is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. With Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma as his cricket idols, Arya's passion for the sport goes beyond enthusiasm.

Arya has interviewed Bengal cricketers and international players, has strong communication skills, and a keen attention to detail, making him a valuable team member.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
