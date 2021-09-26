IPL 2021: 4 records that can be broken when MI face RCB today 

Today's second IPL 2021 game promises to be a cracker. We've seen quite a few thrillers in games between the Mumbai Indians and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past. Hopefully, we witness another one tonight.

Rohit Sharma and his men have lost both games they've played in the second leg so far. As is the case with Kohli and his boys in red. With both these teams looking to open their accounts in this second half of IPL 2021, match 39 is surely going to be help end the weekend on an action-packed note.

While CSK and KKR, the ones MI and RCB both lost to interestingly, battle it out in today's first game, let's take a look at certain key records that can be broken in the game later tonight.

#1 Rohit is 3 sixes aways from hitting 400 T20 maximums

Rohit Sharma walking out to bat in the first half of the IPL.

The Hitman is undoubtedly the most successful captain for the Indians. But did you know he is also the highest run-getter for the team with over 4,300 runs to his name during his time in Mumbai?

Overall, Sharma has collected 5,513 runs in his 200+ match-long IPL career, going past 5500-run mark in MI's previous match against KKR, making him only be the third ever player to do so.

However, in today's match versus RCB, if Hitman manages to smack three balls out of the park, he will have 400 sixes under his belt in all of T20 cricket. Crossing this landmark would make him the first Indian and seventh player, overall, to get there.

#2 Quinton de Kock is 26 runs shy of 7000 T20 runs

Quinton de Kock smacking one through covers

Quinton de Kock has not only been an amazing wicket-keeper but also a gem of an opener for the Indians. In 2020, the wicketkeeper-batsman managed to score 503 runs including four half-centuries. His understanding with fellow opener and skipper Rohit Sharma was much appreciated, and he became one of man reasons that MI managed to win the trophy last year.

Today, if the South African batter gets 26 more runs, he will make it past the 7000-run mark in T20s. A milestone definitely worth watching out for.

#3 Virat Kohli is 13 runs short of 10,000 T20 runs

Kohli engaged in a net session before the match

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had a great day with the bat in their match against CSK, even if the result didn't go in their favor. He scored 53(41), but more than anything, it got him closer to a major milestone in international cricket.

Kohli is now just 13 runs shy of getting 10,000 T20 runs under his belt and if he gets past this personal milestone today against Mumbai, he will become the first Indian and the fifth overall player to do so.

#4 Mohammed Siraj needs five scalps to pick 50 IPL wickets

Siraj in action during IPL 2021

Hyderabad pacer Mohammed Siraj was bought ahead of IPL 2018 by RCB. Trusting in his ability to pick up quick wickets and be the death bowler they so desperately need, RCB's management decided to give him the opportunity to play for their side.

And he hasn't let them down since. In the 44 IPL appearances that he has made since, Mohammed Siraj has picked up 45 wickets at an average of almost 29 and an economy of 8.7. In tonight's game against Mumbai Indians, if Siraj picks up a five-for he will have joined the 50-wicket club in the IPL.

