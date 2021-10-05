IPL 2021: 4 milestones to watch out for in tonight's MI vs RR match

Match 51 of IPL 2021 is going to be a clash to watch out for. The seventh-placed Mumbai Indians (MI) will be taking on the Rajasthan Royals, who are sixth, to claim fourth position in the table. With three of the playoff spots already sealed, four teams are battling it out for the final position to qualify for the next stage of the tournament.

While MI lost their previous game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in what was a closer encounter than expected, the Royals will be charged up after their comprehensive victory over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). But if the Indian Premier League has taught us anything, the defending champions have always had a way of making it to the playoffs no matter where they find themselves.

On that note, let's take a look at some records that can be broken when MI meet RR tonight.

#1 Rohit Sharma is two maximums short of hitting 400 T20 sixes

Sharma at the post-match presentation

Rohit Sharma has been the most successful skipper for the Mumbai Indians over the years. But did you know he is also the highest run-scorer for the franchise with over 4,300 runs to his name while representing MI?

Although he couldn't get going in their previous game against Delhi, Rohit has overall collected 5,571 runs in 211 IPL matches.

However, if Rohit manages to clear the fence twice in tonight's match against the Royals, he will have 400 sixes under his belt in the T20s.

It would make him the first Indian and the seventh player overall to reach the feat. And of course, we can expect him to be at his best today as Mumbai need him now more than ever.

#2 Ishan Kishan is just one run away from scoring 1,000 IPL runs for MI

Kishan driving one through square

Ishan Kishan has been a versatile player for the Mumbai Indians for a few seasons now. He opened with Quinton de Kock for a while, came in at no.4 and also kept wickets whenever required.

Kishan has proved to be an explosive wicketkeeper-batsman for MI since he was bought by the franchise ahead of the 11th IPL edition.

Although he hasn't been at his absolute best in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAW, Kishan has 1,318 IPL runs to his name from 59 games.

Out of that, he has scored 999 runs in 39 innings for the Mumbai Indians. Can he open his 40th innings in style and get to 1,000 IPL runs for MI tonight? Let's wait and watch!

#3 David Miller is 41 short of scoring 20000 IPL runs

Miller clearing the fence against the Capitals

Although he has played only eight games this season, scoring 109 runs, we all know the damage David Miller is capable of doing.

A true game-changer with the bat and on the field, the South African has scored 1,959 runs in 88 IPL matches at an average of almost 33.

If included in the Rajasthan Royals' playing XI tonight, he can get to 2,000 IPL runs by adding 41 more to his tally.

#4 Mustafizur Rahman needs 2 wickets to become the second bowler to take 50 T20 scalps in 2021

Mustafizur celebrating after a wicket

Mustafizur Rahman has been quite productive in terms of bowling this year. Although the Bangladeshi left-arm pacer has picked up only 13 wickets in the 12 IPL 2021 matches, he is close to crossing a major milestone.

The 26-year-old is two wickets short of becoming the second bowler to collect 50 T20 wickets in 2021.

If he manages to achieve the feat tonight, he will join Rashid Khan, who has already picked up 54 scalps this year.

