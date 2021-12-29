4 South African cricketers who first played in the IPL before playing international cricket

South African players have achieved a lot of success in the IPL. The league began in 2008, and since then, quite a few cricketers from the Rainbow Nation have participated in the tournament.

Stars like AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Dale Steyn, Albie Morkel, Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, Chris Morris and several others have gained immense popularity in India, thanks to their brilliant performances in the IPL.

The IPL franchises have shown much faith in South African cricketers over the last 14 years. Some teams have even signed uncapped South African players by taking note of their talents before they donned the South African jersey at the international level.

We look at the four South African stars who represented an IPL franchise before playing for the Proteas.

#1 Marco Jansen: IPL debut - April 9, 2021; International debut - December 26, 2021

Marco Jansen is playing his first international match for South Africa right now.

Left-arm fast bowler Marco Jansen received his maiden international cap ahead of the ongoing India vs South Africa Boxing Day Test match in Centurion. Jansen went on to open his account in Test cricket by picking up Jasprit Bumrah's wicket.

Fans should note that Jansen and Bumrah were teammates at the Mumbai Indians not long ago. Jansen made his IPL debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9, 2021, eight months before his international debut.

#2 Tabraiz Shamsi: IPL debut - April 22, 2016; International debut - June 7, 2016

Tabraiz Shamsi is one of the top T20 bowlers globally.

Left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi made his IPL debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against Rising Pune Supergiant on April 22, 2016. Shamsi was a replacement signing made by RCB that season as Samuel Badree got injured.

Soon after his IPL debut, Shamsi played his first international game for South Africa. He made his international debut in an ODI against England on June 7, 2016.

#3 Rusty Theron: IPL debut - March 21, 2010; International debut - October 8, 2010

Courtesy of his excellent performances in white-ball cricket, Rusty Theron earned a contract from the Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2010. Theron made his IPL debut against the Chennai Super Kings on March 21, 2010 at Chepauk.

Six months later, Theron donned the South African jersey for the first time in his career in a T20I against Zimbabwe. The right-arm pacer has now moved to the USA.

#4 Rilee Rossouw: IPL debut - May 4, 2014; International debut - August 21, 2014

Rilee Rossouw is the second South African player who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL before making his international debut. Rossouw received his maiden RCB cap on May 4, 2014 for a match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The left-handed batter made his international debut in an ODI against Zimbabwe a few months later. Rossouw has not played international cricket for South Africa since 2016.

