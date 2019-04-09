IPL 2019: 4 Teams who are early favorites to reach the playoffs

Hardik Pandya celebrates a wicket

As IPL 2019 is about to enter its second half, the race for a place in the playoffs is heating up. A lot of the players looked rusty in the first couple of weeks of the tournament but as the tournament has progressed, they seem to have found their touch.

While teams like Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have made a strong start to their campaigns, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals have failed to live up to expectations and have made it extremely difficult for themselves to make it to the final four.

However, funny things have happened in the IPL in the past and thus no team can be written off completely even at this stage of the tournament. Also, there have been instances in the past where teams have lost their way after rollicking starts and eventually failed to reach the playoffs.

Considering the current form, availability of players in the latter half of tournament and the venues of the teams' remaining matches, here are the 4 teams who look to be favorites to reach the playoffs this year.

#4 Delhi Capitals

Delhi's bowling attack has done reasonably well so far

Delhi Capitals might have won just 3 out of their 6 matches, but the team is surely one of the contenders for a place in the final four. Delhi would have been much higher in the points table had they not lost some tight games.

Kagiso Rabada's menacing pace has caused a lot of trouble for the opposition batsmen. His South African teammate, Chris Morris has also been quite impressive with the ball. However, Delhi's biggest strength is its dynamic top order. Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant have played some stunning innings so far. If the Capitals can get their lower middle-order in place, they will be a team to beat in IPL 2019.

