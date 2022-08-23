5 adorable videos of Rohit’s Sharma’s daughter Samaira

Team India captain Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira is hugely popular on social media due to her cute appearances in pictures and videos. Hitman and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, often keep sharing adorable moments of their daughter on social media.

Rohit and Ritika dated for around six years. The cricketer proposed to Ritika by going down on his knees with a solitaire ring in his hand at the Borivali Sports Club in Mumbai. The venue was special since this was the same ground where the batter had started his career at the age of 11.

Ritika accepted the proposal and the duo got married in December 2015. It was a star-studded wedding at a popular Mumbai hotel. Three years later, they welcomed their daughter Samaira into the world.

The little girl, who will turn four at the end of this year, is popular with fans as well as members of the Indian cricket team.

In this feature, we look at five adorable moments of Samaira through flashback videos.

#1 “He is in his room” - When Samaira provided an update on Rohit Sharma’s health

The Indian captain missed the rescheduled Test against England in Birmingham in July, having tested positive for COVID-19. Ahead of the match, a video of Samaira giving an update on her father’s health went viral.

The three-year-old walked out of a hotel room in Leicester and waved her hands towards the camera. When asked by someone where her father was, she stopped and replied:

“He is in his room. He got corona.”

A number of social media users responded to the video, terming it very cute. Some called Samaira cute and humble.

#2 When Ritika compared Samaira to Rishabh 'chachu'

In March 2021, the official Twitter handle of the Mumbai Indians (MI) shared an endearing clip of Samaira. In the video, Ritika is seen helping the then-two-year-old put on a MI helmet.

When asked what the logo on the helmet is, she cheerfully replies, 'Mumbai Indians'. She also tried to replicate a six from Hitman.

In the video, Rohit is heard saying that Samaira looks like a wicketkeeper. Ritika chipped in and added that their daughter looks like Rishabh (Pant) chachu (uncle).

#3 When Rohit turned Samaira’s batting coach

The pandemic saw the entire world being locked down. With all sporting activities being canceled, cricketers were also confined to their homes.

However, one positive for them was that they got to spend some quality time with their family, which they hardly get otherwise due to crammed schedule.

Hitman also utilized the opportunity and had some in-house fun with his family members. In a video shared during the lockdown, Rohit was seen playing cricket with his daughter. From her reactions in the clip, Samaira clearly enjoyed the experience a lot.

#4 When Samaira ‘imitated’ Bumrah’s bowling action

A couple of years back, Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah shared an adorable video in which Samaira was seen trying to copy 'Boom Boom'’s bowling action.

In the clip, Ritika asks her daughter:

“Sammy, show me what Boom Boom does?”

Samaira tries to imitate Bumrah’s bowling action and comes up with a rather cute version of it. Bumrah himself gave his thumbs up to the action. Tweeting the video, he wrote:

“I think she does it better than me @ImRo45 @ritssajdeh! I can safely say I am a bigger fan of hers than she is of me. 😇”

Like Rohit, Bumrah also represents Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan’s fun time with Samaira

India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit are quite good friends. Their camaraderie is evident out on the field when they are batting together. Off the field as well, they are like a family. Proof of the same was seen in a video Dhawan posted in November 2019 on his Instagram handle.

In the clip, Dhawan can be seen acting to drop dead every time Samaira, who is sitting in Hitman’s lap, touches his head.

The left-handed batter shared the endearing video with the caption:

“Some masti with adorable Samaira ❤ @rohitsharma45.”

Rohit and Dhawan are at No. 4 among the most successful ODI opening pairs. They have notched up 5125 runs in 114 innings.

