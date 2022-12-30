5 all-rounders who can return to IPL 2023 as replacements after going unsold at mini auction

IPL 2023 will start in three months, and before the new season, the BCCI organized a mini auction. At the IPL 2023 Auction, 80 players from various countries earned contracts from ten franchises.

All-rounders were in huge demand at the auction as the likes of Ben Stokes, Cameron Green, and Sam Curran earned massive contracts from the franchises. All three foreign all-rounders earned more than ₹16 crore each at this year's auction.

Not all-rounders were as lucky as the aforementioned trio. Many all-rounders remained unsold at the auction, but the following five names could return to IPL 2023 as replacements if needed by the teams.

#1 Dasun Shanaka

New Zealand v Sri Lanka - ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

It was a little surprising to see Sri Lankan T20I captain Dasun Shanaka remain unsold at the mini auction.

He had a base price of only ₹50 lakh, and he could have been a valuable addition to any IPL franchise.

Like Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, and Jason Holder, Shanaka also possesses the talent to bowl at pace and smack big shots with the bat.

However, the IPL teams did not show any interest in his services. One of the 10 teams could sign him as a replacement if required.

#2 Priyam Garg

Bangladesh U19 v India U19 - Under 19 Tri-series Final (Image: Getty)

Former India U-19 captain Priyam Garg surprisingly lost his IPL contract despite performing well in the previous season.

Garg played two matches for SunRisers Hyderabad, aggregating 46 runs at a strike rate of around 140. It was his best season in terms of scoring rate.

However, Garg did not attract any bids at the auction. It will be interesting to see if he returns as a replacement.

#3 Dominic Drakes

Yorkshire Vikings v Lancashire Lightning - Vitality T20 Blast Semi Final 1 (Image: Getty)

Dominic Drakes is considered by many as the luckiest player in Indian Premier League history.

He is yet to play an IPL match, but Drakes has already lifted the IPL trophy twice.

He won IPL 2021 with Chennai Super Kings after joining as a late replacement; he was a part of Gujarat Titans' champion team last season.

Drakes remained unsold this year, but fans should not be surprised if any team signs the Caribbean pacer as a replacement in IPL 2023.

#4 Shashank Singh

Uncapped Indian all-rounder Shashank Singh made his IPL debut last season for SunRisers Hyderabad.

Singh played 10 matches, where he batted five times and aggregated 69 runs at an impressive strike rate of 146.81.

He only got to bowl two overs, during which he conceded 20 runs without taking any wickets.

SunRisers Hyderabad surprisingly let him go, and none of the franchises bid for him.

The uncapped youngster will hope that one of the 10 teams sign him as a replacement during IPL 2023.

#5 Mohammad Nabi

Veteran Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi is one of the top T20 players in the world.

It was surprising to see him go unsold at the IPL 2023 Auction. However, considering the experience that he has, Nabi should be on the wishlist of franchises when they need an all-rounder as a replacement.

Nabi played for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2022 IPL. However, he remained on the bench for the entire season.

