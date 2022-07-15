5 alternate professions for Rohit Sharma

There's no questioning the skill and legend of Rohit Sharma in modern-day cricket. The Indian captain has established himself as a household name across formats over the years and is pocketing milestones for fun.

For the record, he registered a streak of 19 consecutive wins as international captain across formats, falling agonizingly short of the record held by Australian great Ricky Ponting. Rohit is also inching towards the 10,000-run mark in ODIs, a feat that only five other Indians have scaled till date.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda sixes in ODI cricket



'HITMAN' for a reason



#RohitSharma #MSDhoni #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam #ENGvIND Rohit Sharma is the only Indian player to have hitsixes in ODI cricket'HITMAN' for a reason Rohit Sharma is the only Indian player to have hit 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣ sixes in ODI cricket 👏🇮🇳'HITMAN' for a reason 🔥😍#RohitSharma #MSDhoni #CricketTwitter #IndianCricketTeam #ENGvIND https://t.co/HRJTHZ9Ak1

His tactical nous has been well-documented and respected over the years and is regarded as one of the sharpest brains doing the rounds. It makes you wonder what else he could have done had he not taken to cricket as a profession.

Here, we look at five alternate professions that suit Rohit. Who knows, he could contemplate the odd one post his playing days as well.

#5 Coach

This might seem cliched and obvious, but with the kind of tactical nous that he possesses, it's hard to argue against how good a coach Rohit would make. A number of players who've played with and against him have vouched for the same over time.

The Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper knows what it's like to pocket trophies for fun. His composure and understanding of the game sets him apart from the pack and it ought to make him a fine coach post his playing days, should he choose to tread that path.

#4 Actor

Being a modern-day superstar, Rohit is one of the biggest brands doing the rounds in the cricketing landscape. Unsurprisingly, he has been seen in a number of endorsements and advertisements on the television screen.

Intelligent, witty, humorous and a charmer, he could make quite the actor on the silver screen as well. It could have been a fine profession for the man who hails from the 'City of Dreams', had he not taken to cricket. He'd have made a pretty good actor.

#3 Lawyer

Rohit's wit has been well-documented over time and some of his answers in press conferences have written themselves into gold. The fact that he's dealt with tough times on the cricket pitch and met adversity in the face of it speaks volumes of his patience.

These attributes point towards the Indian skipper having a decent career in law had he chosen that route. The field of law demands confidence and conviction, both of which he possesses in equal proportions. Much like he does on the cricket field as captain, Rohit may well have brought the court to order had he chosen that path.

#2 Wildlife activist

Rohit and his wife Ritika are known to be ardent animal lovers. Both are known to campaign for and support the cause of wildlife protection, particularly the rhinoceros.

Needless to say, the Indian captain would have been a fine wildlife conservationist and it could have been his go-to alternate profession. The first leg of IPL 2021 saw the MI skipper support the cause with a different message engraved on his boots in each game.

Protecting rhinos and aquatic wildlife in particular remains close to his heart and he's quite clearly the ambassador this noble cause needs.

#1 Stand up comedian

It is a sheer delight to hear Rohit Sharma at press conferences. Be it a tricky bouncer that comes his way or an amusing googly, he sure knows how to put them away in his own, witty manner when he's seated behind the microphone.

Many of his teammates regard him as a chilled-out person by nature and it makes us wonder the extent to which he would have tickled our funny bones as a stand-up comedian.

That isn't to say he can't become one now, of course. After all, with numerous anecdotes to share from his cricketing career, he should do just fine as a stand-up comedian. Time will tell if he decides to swap his bat for a mic once his playing days are done.

Also read: "What? What?" - 3 sledging incidents involving Rohit Sharma

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far