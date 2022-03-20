"What? What?" - 3 sledging incidents involving Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma has had quite a start to his full-time captaincy tenure. Ever since being appointed captain of India across formats, the team is yet to endure a defeat under his leadership.

The Mumbai-born batter debuted for India in a one-dayer against Ireland in 2007. Over the years, he has gone on to establish himself as one of the modern-day collosi in white ball cricket in particular. His returns in Test cricket too, have taken a turn for the better ever since he started to open the batting in the format.

3 sledging incidents involving Rohit Sharma

Banter and sledging is something that cricket isn't averse to. Most players have found themselves either dishing out or on the receiving end of sledges and it is no different for Rohit Sharma.

Across an international career spanning close to 15 years thus far, the right-handed opener too has found himself embroiled in a number of sledging incidents. Here are three such instances:

#3 Rohit-Johnson have a go at each other in Brisbane, 2014

Rohit Sharma and Mitchell Johnson were involved in an exchange during the Gabba Test of 2014.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy of 2014-15 saw India enter the 2nd Test in Brisbane 1-0 down post a close defeat in the first Test in Adelaide. The game saw Mitchell Johnson, Australia's bowling lynchpin, receive a few words from his former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma.

On Day 3 of the Test, Australia were in a spot of bother at 247/6 after India put up 408 batting first. Johnson joined skipper Steve Smith in the middle and rescued the hosts with a sensational 148-run partnership.

One particular instance, though, saw Johnson slam a boundary, post which Rohit started applauding in a manner that seemed sarcastic. He had a mouthful to give Johnson, to which the left-handed batter responded with a grin without indulging much in it.

Johnson slammed 88 and once the tail wagged to give Australia a 97-run lead, they took over to bundle India out for a mere 224. Interestingly enough, it was Johnson's left-arm pace that had Rohit nicking behind to wicket-keeper Brad Haddin for a duck, ensuring that the hosts had the last laugh.

Tajamul @tajamul__zargar #ipl #MIvRPS #RPSvMI Mitchell Johnson just snatched the match from the jaws of the Rising Pune Super Giants #IPLfinal Mitchell Johnson just snatched the match from the jaws of the Rising Pune Super Giants #IPLfinal #ipl #MIvRPS #RPSvMI

Both players were reunited at Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2017 though, with the seamer also sending down a game-clinching final over to win MI their third title.

#2 'What did you do in quarantine?' Marnus Labuschagne asks Rohit Sharma

In an amusing incident during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Marnus Labuschagne seemed very keen on what Rohit Sharma did during his 14-day quarantine period.

It may be noted that Rohit joined the Indian team after being cleared fit to take part in the series. Having flown to Australia well after the series had commenced, Rohit had to serve a mandatory 14-day isolation period.

Opening the batting in the 3rd Test in Sydney, he was quizzed by Labuschagne as to how he spent his time during quarantine. Rohit, however, didn't respond to the Australian, who was positioned at forward short leg.

Prior to that, Labuschagne was having a bit of fun banter with Shubman Gill as well, having asked him who his favorite player was. Alas for the former, he couldn't get an answer out of either batter.

#1 'What? What??' - Rohit irked with Steve Smith in 2014 Adelaide Test

This too, involves a series in Australia and we return to the aforementioned Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in 2014. It so happened that on Day 4 in Adelaide, Rohit, who was bowling to Smith, appealed for an LBW with the latter skipping down the track only to wear it on his front pad.

"What? WHATT??"

That was what the bowler asked Smith as he turned around and something irked him.

Skipper Virat Kohli stepped in and got involved, standing up for his player, before David Warner intervened to try and diffuse the tension. Kohli went on to ask Smith why he had a problem with everyone and asked him to stay within his limits.

"You have got an issue with everyone...stay in your limits", said Kohli.

It was a rather well-documented incident that saw Rohit Sharma in the midst of a heated moment on the field with skipper Kohli coming in to stand up for his player.

