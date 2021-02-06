5 BBL stars who could earn contracts at IPL Auction 2021

IPL Auction 2021 will take place on February 18 in Chennai. But before the world's grandest T20 league, several other tournaments are underway in different parts of the globe. Many big names are a part of the Abu Dhabi T10, while the 2020-21 Big Bash League just ended in Australia. Kiwi players also competed in the Dream11 Super Smash over the last few weeks.

With the IPL Auction 2021 less than two weeks away, all franchises would have followed the other T20 leagues closely. They would have also kept an eye on the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

When it comes to foreign T20 leagues, the Big Bash is one of the best. Players like Joshua Philippe, Daniel Sams, Chris Lynn, Jofra Archer, Andrew Tye, and Kane Richardson have earned IPL contracts in the past after impressing in the BBL.

Here are five top performers from this year's BBL who could earn big at the IPL Auction 2021.

5. Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell returned to the auction pool ahead of IPL Auction 2021. The Kings XI Punjab had spent ₹10.75 crore to sign Maxwell in the previous auction. Unfortunately, the Aussie could not get going in IPL 2020, resulting in his release.

Maxwell returned to form in the 2021 Big Bash League. He played 13 innings for the Melbourne Stars, aggregating 379 runs at an average of 31.58. The Melbourne-based BBL team did not have a memorable season. However, Maxwell's performance was decent.

The Aussie all-rounder was one of the only two batsmen to score over 300 runs for the Stars in BBL 2021. He scored three half-centuries in the competition, smashing 32 boundaries and 17 sixes. Maxwell also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.66.

His numbers in both departments look up to the mark. Thus, multiple franchises might run after him at IPL Auction 2021.

4. Alex Hales will be in the reckoning

Sensational stuff from Alex Hales as the Thunder pile up the BBL's highest EVER total of 5-232 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/VTUyIADqGb — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 22, 2021

Despite being a T20 specialist, Alex Hales has only played six IPL matches in his career. He was a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2018, where he aggregated 148 runs in six innings.

The Englishman was at his best in the Big Bash League. He ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer with 543 runs in 15 innings. Hales scored one century and three fifties in the competition.

Hales' strike rate of 161.60 highlights how he dominated the opposition bowlers. It will be interesting to see if he could earn a contract at the IPL Auction 2021.