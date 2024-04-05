5 best bowling performances after first two weeks of IPL 2024 ft. Mayank Yadav

Two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 have already passed. The cash-rich league has provided moments of thrill, excitement and joy to cricket fans around the world.

Furthermore, the initial phase of the tournament also witnessed SunRisers Hyderabad posting the highest-ever total of 277 on the board. A few days later, the Kolkata Knight Riders came very close to the score, slamming 272 in their designated 20 overs.

Although the batters have showcased their prowess, there have been quite a few bowling performances, that have hogged the limelight. Below are the five best bowling performances after two weeks of the 2024 season.

#5 Akash Madhwal - 3/20

In the 14th game, Mumbai Indians (MI) clashed against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mumbai. Hardik Pandya provided an opportunity to Akash Madhwal, who impressed last year. Batting first, MI posted a meager total of 125.

After losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, RR were going strong with Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler. However, the young pacer secured wickets of both batters to put Rajasthan under pressure. In his second spell, Madhwal took the wicket of Ravichandran Ashwin as well.

Although Riyan Parag (54* off 39) was sensational to take RR home, Madhwal was commended for his bowling figures of 3/20 in four overs.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah - 3/14

In his first IPL game after nearly two years, MI pacer Jasprit Bumrah was impactful with his performances against Gujarat Titans. He stunned Wriddhiman Saha with a yorker, dismissed Shubman Gill, and deceived David Miller with a slower ball.

Expand Tweet

Bumrah's efforts restricted the Titans to a below-par total of 168. However, MI faced a loss by six runs, despite starting on a good note.

#3 Mayank Yadav - 3/14

The newest bowling sensation, Mayank Yadav has impressed the cricket fraternity with his pace and accuracy. The 21-year-old broke Royal Challengers Bengaluru's back, as he registered figures of 3/14 in four overs.

Expand Tweet

Yadav took the wickets of Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green. As a result, the Lucknow Super Giants secured a 28-run victory.

#2 Yuzvendra Chahal - 3/11

Veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal delivered a fine performance against Mumbai Indians on Monday (April 1). After Mumbai were reduced to 20/4, Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma tried to resurrect the innings. However, 'Yuzi' broke their 56-run stand by dismissing Pandya.

Expand Tweet

Afterwards, Chahal dismissed Varma and Gerald Coetzee, which helped Rajasthan restrict MI to 125. As a result, RR cruised to their third consecutive win in the tournament.

#1) Mustafizur Rahman - 4/29

In the inaugural game of this season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were up against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The Bengaluru-based side were off to fine start; however, Mustafizur Rahman broke the 41-run stand by dismissing Faf du Plessis.

The left-arm pacer dismissed Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, and Cameron Green. As a result, RCB were restricted to 173, and Rahman finished with figures of 4/29 in four overs. Afterwards, CSK chased down the score with eight balls to spare.